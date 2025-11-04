Skip to content

Jonathan Bailey's 'Wicked' Castmates Congratulate Him On Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' With Sweet Video

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Just Hilariously Fired Back At A Troll Who Asked To Hear Her 'Real Voice'

Vivian Jenna Wilson
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Vivian Wilson responded to a troll on social media who asked about her "real voice" by filming a TikTok video of herself singing the Stray Kids song "God's Menu" in a deep voice.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 04, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, has once again reminded the internet that she’s not here for anyone’s transphobic nonsense, and she’ll roast you with flair if you try it.

The 21-year-old, one of five children Musk shares with Canadian author Justine Wilson, hails from the tech mogul’s first family—alongside her twin brother Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

But while her dad is out there dismantling the website formerly known as Twitter with bigotry and misinformation, Vivian is busy building something better: a platform rooted in humor, self-expression, and absolutely no tolerance for hate.

When a troll commented under one of her TikToks asking to hear her “real voice,” the 21-year-old transgender model and social media personality didn’t just clap back—she delivered a masterclass in deadpan comedy.

In the video, she fired back:

“Honestly, sure, why not? You brought this cringe upon yourself though. I’m f***ng bored.”

In the October 27 video, Vivian or @vivllainous—sporting a green hoodie and a cascade of blonde hair—turned to the camera, tagged her 1.7 million followers, and dropped her “real voice” to imitate rapper Felix’s deep verse from Stray Kids’ "God’s Menu."

You can watch the video below:

@vivllainous

Réponse à @jamiefromthecapethere was an attempt

Vivian kept a perfectly straight face through the whole thing, though her followers didn’t. The comments section immediately filled with crying-laughing emojis and praise for her spot-on impression.

She admitted later:

“[I] was trying so hard not to burst out laughing pls💀”

It’s not the first time Vivian has turned mockery into art. In a past Teen Vogue interview, she explained how her sharp humor evolved from surviving the internet’s rougher corners.

Vivian revealed:

“I have a sharp tongue. When you spend all of COVID [lockdown] in online communities of queer people who are constantly getting into drama and trying to read each other, [you] learn how to make a response very quickly, and you learn how to be funny and snap at someone else in a comedic way.”

You can watch her full interview here:

- YouTubeTeen Vogue

Vivian’s wit was on full display again during her New York Fashion Week debut this year at Alexis Bittar’s “Miss USA 1991” show, where each model represented a U.S. state pushing anti-trans legislation.

Wearing a shimmering red gown and a “Miss South Carolina” sash, she couldn’t resist making a statement:

“There’s this widespread misinformation and demonisation where, especially right now, they’re painting us all as violent mass shooters. I’m not going to shoot anyone, I’m a model. I don’t even know how to hold a gun. What do you think I’m going to do, beat someone up with my arms?”

Vivian’s comment section, as expected, ate it up:

@lily.billsy/TikTok

@jojami/TikTok

@strawbvny/TikTok

@missingstrapon/TikTok

@damanmills/TikTok

@finnster2080/TikTok

@jayjhis/TikTok

@wyrdcreechur/TikTok

@itsmetheemochick/TikTok

@cassandra_psydragon/TikTok

@transybooo/TikTok

@karikunz2/TikTok

Behind the humor lies resilience far beyond her years. Vivian, who came out as transgender at 16, has been candid about her strained relationship with her father. When Elon Musk claimed in a Daily Wire interview that his daughter had been “killed by the woke mind virus,” she didn’t hesitate to respond.

Vivian clapped back:

“He was not by any means tricked. He knew the full side effects.”

While Musk has spent the last few years using his platforms to mock pronouns and push anti-trans rhetoric, Vivian has done the opposite—using hers to uplift queer voices and turn ridicule into resistance. In a family feud that’s gone global, she’s proving that pride speaks louder than privilege.

And when asked later about their estrangement, she didn’t sugarcoat her feelings:

“He’s a pathetic man-child. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has.”

Vivian Wilson doesn’t just survive the internet—she thrives on it. With one sarcastic K-pop verse and a perfectly timed smirk, she reminded everyone that her “real voice” is loud, proud, and entirely her own. Ya hear that, trolls? Come for Vivian, and you’ll leave overcooked, underseasoned, and frankly, embarrassed.

