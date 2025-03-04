Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Claps Back After 'Ex-Gay' Christian Writer Misgenders Her

Vivian Wilson
@vivillainous/Instagram

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the trans daughter of Elon Musk, hit back after self-proclaimed "ex-gay" writer Joseph Sciambra claimed Wilson turned gay due to Musk being an absentee father, which then caused her gender dysphoria.

Wilson spoke out after The Christian Post published an op-ed that featured the headline “The tragic story of Elon Musk and his trans-identified son." It was written by external contributor and "ex-gay" Joseph Sciambra, who initially referred to Wilson by her new name, Vivian, but repeatedly used he/him pronouns throughout the piece and occasionally reverted to her deadname.

Sciambra also referenced studies claiming a “connection between poor early father-son relationships and homosexuality,” a theory that has never been scientifically proven.

The article focused heavily on the strained relationship between Musk and Wilson, despite Sciambra having no direct knowledge of their personal dynamic. Relying solely on public statements made by Wilson and Musk to the media and on social platforms, the piece framed their situation as a “tragic story.”

He wrote:

“I’ve seen it hundreds of times. Some people would rather believe that their son was ‘born gay,’ or even born in the wrong body, rather than admit to themselves that they were neglectful or abusive parents.”

Sciambra recounted a story about a friend from his “days as a gay man in 1990s San Francisco” who would dress up as Madonna and dance around the house in an attempt to gain his father’s attention. He suggested that this longing for paternal affection was what made his friend both “rather flamboyant” and gay.

He concluded:

“With Elon Musk and the story of his transgender son. I see a confused and hurt father, who refuses to accept any responsibility, and an angry and injured son.”

In response, Wilson took to Threads and wrote:

"The Christian Post just published an article calling me a Trans-Identified Son who’s just a tragic little gay boy. Love thy neighbour right. I am unamused."
Wilson has been estranged from Musk since 2022, following his refusal to accept her transition. In recent months, she has gained a significant following on Threads, where she frequently attracts media attention by criticizing Musk’s actions.

Last year, Musk claimed that Wilson was "not a girl" and was figuratively "dead," while alleging that he had been "tricked" into authorizing trans-related medical treatment for her when she was 16.

In response, Wilson stated that Musk wasn’t tricked and that, despite his initial hesitation, he knew exactly what he was doing when he consented to her treatment, which required approval from both parents.

Most recently, after her father confirmed he'd had his 14th child, she joked in a video that "this [video] is already outdated." Her remark referred to the fact that just two weeks prior she learned through Reddit that her father had welcomed his 13th child with author Ashley St. Clair.

