Singer Reneé Rapp Gives Young LGBTQ+ Fans Some Hilarious Advice On How To Handle Homophobic Parents

While the Yankees were on the pitcher’s mound, the YES crew commentators decided to chat about the origin of Raleigh’s bootilicious nickname.

Sports broadcaster Michael Kay told the audience:

“They gave him the nickname ‘Big Dumper’ because he has a pretty large posterior.”

And indeed he does, as the camera operators awkwardly zoomed in on Raleigh’s “pretty large” buttocks. For 40 seconds of awkward close-ups, the audience watched Raleigh’s jersey number “29,” his green gloves in his back pocket, and his glorious gluteus maximus muscles straining in dirt-covered pants.

Kay laughed and told the camera, “I don’t know if we need that, guys.”

You can watch the bountiful moment in the video posted on X:

The Yankees director really wanted you to understand the reason for Cal Raleigh's nickname Big Dumper, complete with zoom pic.twitter.com/QLezix1gnQ

— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 9, 2025

Baby got back!

Kay also revealed that the Mariners sell jerseys with Raleigh’s nickname on the back instead of his last name. “Big Dumper” T-shirts are also available on the Seattle Mariners’ website .

This isn’t the first time Raleigh and his derriere have been topics at sports games. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, and a size 37 waist, Raleigh was known as “burly,” a “bigger-bodied guy,” and a “ certified Big Boy ” during his time in the minor leagues.

When it was announced that Raleigh was joining the Mariners in 2021, a new nickname, “Big Dumper,” was born by his former teammate Jarred Kelenic in a Twitter (now X) post.

You can see the infamous tweet below:

Big dumper to the show🥺 https://t.co/ZnlVceNP3W

— Jarred Kelenic (@jarredkelenic) July 11, 2021

In an interview with The Athletic , Kelenic, who now plays for the Atlanta Braves, admitted to embarrassing the Mariners’ newest favorite:

“When he got his call-up, I was super-excited for him, but I told him that I had to expose him a little… He hated it at first … hated it.”

But now Raleigh finds humor in his adopted nickname as fans shout “Big Dumper” at the catcher during games.

In good spirits, he told The Athletic:

“I love it. I think it’s great… My mom had other opinions about it. But it’s good. It gets the fans involved, and they have fun with it. And that is what it’s all about. It’s a good time."

"You got to own it, embrace it. As long as you’re having fun with it, that’s what baseball is all about. As long as it brings good energy and vibes, it’s all good.”

Raleigh also discussed the nickname in the interview below:

Cal Raleigh shares the story behind his "Big Dumper" nickname 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pkh1wFIlAR

— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 25, 2025

Hopefully, this latest headline will help boost the Big Dumper’s merchandise sales. During Tuesday’s game, Raleigh also celebrated his 36th home run and surpassed Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs by a Mariners player. As for the rest of the game, the Mariners unfortunately lost to the Yankees 6-9.

