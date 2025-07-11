Singer Reneé Rapp Gives Young LGBTQ+ Fans Some Hilarious Advice On How To Handle Homophobic Parents

Actor and singer Reneé Rapp had a very public coming out as a lesbian in a sketch on Saturday Night Live back in January 2024 after previously identifying as bisexual.
Since then, the star of The Sex Lives of College Girls and the Mean Girls Broadway and movie musicals—inspired by the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film—has spoken about struggling with accepting and then eventually embracing her sexuality.
Now she's giving advice on dealing with going to a concert with a resistant mom.
A TikTok fan account for Rapp shared a clip from a livestream featuring the entertainer answering questions.
The question in the clip was:
"How do I convince my homophobic mum to come to your show?"
At first, Rapp was like, "Thanks, but no thanks," saying:
"I don’t know if I want her there, I’ve got to be honest. I feel like you should just run."
Tackling the query, Rapp said:
"But if you’re trying to open up the doors and you want it to be 'it’s us altogether' and not 'us versus them', that I respect, and you absolutely can bring her."
You can watch the clip here:
Rapp continued by offering some unconventional advice on getting that reluctant mom to stay at her concert.
She said:
"I’m not sure she’ll like it, I’m not sure she’ll leave being a changed woman, but you could try sedating her and maybe dragging her against her will, perhaps."
"Knocking her out cold, and then she wakes up in the middle of GA [general admission] at one of my shows, and she’s surrounded by a bunch of gay people, that might help."
People appreciated Rapp's authenticity.
Although some seemed focused on her outfit...
...or what she was doing.
While some contemplated trying her advice.
This is not the only advice Rapp has offered.
She shared the importance of building community with Cosmopolitan magazine in June.
And Rapp shared advice about feelings in musical form on Sesame Street.
Like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby learned, feel your feelings and maybe give yourselves a hug.