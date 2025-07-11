White House Blasted After Portraying Trump As Superman In Bonkers Poster Mock-up

The White House was mercilessly mocked online after it posted a revised poster for the latest Superman film that features President Donald Trump as the Man of Steel.

The latest big screen adaptation of the famed superhero comic, Superman, was directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film has received positive reviews and has already made an estimated $2.8 million from Tuesday previews for a total $21 million, including Thursday previews.



The White House decided to mark the film's release with some good ol' fashioned Trumpian spin, sharing their version of the film's poster along with the following caption:

"THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP."

You can see the White House's post and the revised movie poster below.

@WhiteHouse/X

Considering the criticism the Trump administration has faced in recent months over its immigration crackdown and fascist ICE raids, Trump is hardly a stand-in for Superman, who for decades has served as an allegorical avatar for the virtues of immigration.

In fact, the film's director James Gunn said that the story of Superman is "the story of America"—a tale that is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States. Gunn, who hopes the film will help people be "kinder" to each other, said the film "does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness."

Trump does not represent truth or justice—let alone "the American way"—and the White House was blasted in response.





The White House has previously come under fire for similar posts that exaggerate Trump's "greatness" and have been criticized as little more than propaganda.

In May, the White House commemorated "Star Wars Day" by sharing an AI-generated image of Trump that depicted him as a heavily muscled, patriotic Jedi—complete with a robe, American flag backdrop, and bald eagles.

Trump has made contributions of his own, facing considerable criticism that same month for sharing an AI-generated image of himself in papal attire just days after telling reporters that he'd "like to be pope" following the death of Pope Francis.

His move angered Catholics worldwide; Trump said that he himself "would be my number one choice" to be the next pope after he was asked who he’d like to see become the next pontiff.