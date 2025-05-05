Skip to content

'That's So Raven' Star's Plea

The White House Tried To Make Trump A Jedi For Star Wars Day—And Totally Flubbed It

Donald Trump; Darth Vader
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Disney/Lucasfilm

The White House shared an A.I. image of President Trump as a supposed Jedi for May the 4th, AKA "Star Wars Day," to attack Democrats—and were instantly dragged for their lack of Star Wars knowledge.

May 05, 2025
The White House was widely mocked after it shared an AI image of President Donald Trump as a supposed Jedi for "Star Wars Day" to attack Democrats, only to show an utter lack of Star Wars knowledge in the process.

A meme shared by Trump's social media team depicts the president styled as what appears to be a heavily muscled, patriotic Jedi—complete with a robe, American flag backdrop, and bald eagles.

However, the image includes a glaring contradiction: Trump is wielding a red lightsaber, traditionally associated with the Sith and the Dark Side in the Star Wars universe.

The White House wrote:

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you."

You can see the post below.


The White House's Trump meme for "Star Wars Day"@TheWhiteHouse/X

While the caption seems to frame Trump as a heroic figure battling villains like “Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members,” the choice of lightsaber color muddles the message, leaving it unclear whether the White House intended to celebrate or condemn such figures.

In the Star Wars universe, Sith Lords are elite and dangerous Force-wielders who fully embrace the dark side. As leaders of the Sith Order, they seek power, control, and often galactic domination—frequently opposing the Jedi and the values of peace and balance they represent.

In short, Trump has more in common with Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine than the White House is saying.

The White House was swiftly called out for its lack of Star Wars knowledge.


This marked the second time in just three days that the White House drew backlash for sharing an AI-generated image of Trump.

On Friday, the official White House account reposted an image originally shared by Trump on Truth Social that showed him wearing papal vestments—an apparent nod to his earlier comment to reporters that he’d “like to be pope” following the death of Pope Francis.

The image sparked swift condemnation, with the New York State Catholic Conference responding that "there is nothing clever or funny about this image."

