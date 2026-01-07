Skip to content

People Reveal The Secret Loopholes They Exploited Until They Finally Got Fixed

Laura Loomer Demands Comment From White House Over Tucker Carlson's Bonkers 'Globo Homo' Theory About Venezuela

Following Tucker Carlson's theory that President Trump invaded Venezuela to spread homosexuality to the country, far-right activist Laura Loomer is demanding that the White House and Defense Department comment on Carlson's "absurd claims."

Jan 07, 2026
The United States military, working on orders from the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, sank the first alleged drug-carrying vessel from Venezuela on September 2, 2025. Tensions continued to mount between the two sovereign nations in the aftermath.

Pundits across the political spectrum speculated on Trump's possible motives and endgame.

At the end of October, fired Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson floated his own hot take that went largely ignored. That is until Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—who the POTUS who desperately wants a Nobel Peace Prize demands be called the Secretary of "War"—invaded the sovereign nation of Venezuela to abduct their president and first lady for alleged crimes.

While the White House claimed their January 3, 2026, invasion was about justice, most national and international analysts say it was about Trump seizing Venezuela's oil.

But back in October, Carlson shared a different explanation in an episode of Carlson's podcast titled "Tucker and Col. MacGregor Warn How Neocons Are Exploiting the Drug Crisis to Drag America Into War."

Carlson said:

"Why are we so opposed to Nicolas Maduro? If you ask someone on the street, random person, why are we against Nicolas Maduro? The answer you're going to get is who's Nicolas Maduro?"
"But if you find someone in South Florida, for example, who knows who Nicolas Maduro is, who can identify where Venezuela is on a map, that person will almost certainly say, Well, because he's a communist or a socialist, he's exceedingly left wing. And that is true. Nicolas Maduro and his government are very left wing. On economics."
"Not on social policy, by the way, which is interesting. In Venezuela, gay marriage is banned, abortion is banned, sex changes for transgenderism are banned. It's one of the very few countries in the entire hemisphere with those policies. It is on social policy, not defending the regime, just saying, one of the most conservative countries in North or South or Central America. Only El Salvador really comes close, which is much smaller, of course."
"And by the way, the US-backed opposition leader who would take Maduro's place if he were taken out is, of course, pretty eager to get gay marriage in Venezuela. So to those of you who thought this whole project was globo-homo, not crazy, actually."

"Globo-homo" is a dog whistle term for Carlson's homophobic and antisemitic fans.

"Globo" is another term for globalist, which is used by White supremacists and far-right movements to promote the conspiracy theory that Jewish people have formed a shadowy elite that controls world events, finance, and media. "Homo" refers to Christian nationalists claims that the LGBTQ+ community have a monolithic agenda to destroy "traditional" values.

Carlson later declared:

"I think we can safely discount democracy as a reason for affecting regime change in Venezuela. We're not going to go kill Nicolas Maduro because we don't like the way he's treating his people."
"It's possible we're mad that he doesn't allow gay marriage. That is a distinct possibility, but no one will say that out loud."

You can see the relevant clip from Carlson's October 30, 2025 podcast here:

After Trump's invasion of Venezuela, Carlson's October podcast remarks went viral, catching the attention of mega MAGA minion Laura Loomer, who is better known by a nickname that questions her sanity.

Loomer, a conservative internet provocateur in the same vein as pre-congressional Marjorie Taylor Greene, took to X to demand a response from the White House and Hegseth regarding Carlson's theory.

She wrote:

"I have reached out to both the @DeptofWar and @WhiteHouse with a request for comment about @TuckerCarlson’s absurd claims that President Trump conducted airstrikes on Venezuela and captured Nicolas Maduro to spread 'Globo Homo' since Maduro is opposed to gay marriage."
"We need to know how @DeptofWar and @WhiteHouse feel about these remarks."
"Enough is enough."

Loomer then tagged Trump, Hegseth, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Joel Valdez, DOD Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

You can see her post here:

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Loomer got cozy with Trump.

After the election, she rebranded herself, from a far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and Republican candidate to an "investigative journalist" employed only by her own "Loomer Unleashed" weekly show on Rumble. Trump's White House issued press credentials to the woman who described herself as a "pro-White nationalist" and a "proud Islamophobe."

People were torn over which was loonier: Carlson's "globo-homo" conspiracy theory or Loomer demanding answers from the White House and Pentagon about one of Carlson's many bizarre statements.









Loomer hasn't shared whether or not she received any responses from the White House or Pentagon.

