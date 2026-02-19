Dr. Oz Accidentally Tells The Truth About The Trump Administration's Gaslighting—And Yeah, That Tracks

Speaking on the podcast of former Trump administration official Katie Miller, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, accidentally told the truth about the administration's gaslighting of the American public.

Oz admitted that people "might not like us" but then had a Freudian slip that says all you need to know about an administration that is called out on a daily basis for openly lying and obfuscating.

Sitting beside his wife Lisa, Oz said:

"The one nice thing about this administration is you might not like us, but you're gonna get our version of the truth because we're looking at the numbers and what we can accurately define as the truth."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That sure was something to say on the podcast of the wife of Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff and immigration architect who regularly appears on news channels to try and convince the public not to believe their eyes and their ears as ICE agents continue to commit human rights abuses around the country.

But this sounds about right for the people behind "alternative facts."



It was a Freudian slip for the ages—and Oz was swiftly called out.





What might be even more telling than Oz's slip is the one White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made when she inadvertently admitted to reporters that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump "focuses on fighting law and order."

Leavitt clearly made a mistake when she confidently declared that the DOJ would focus on “fighting law and order” instead of “fighting for law and order.”

That's pretty on point for an administration that continues to tell us to look the other way as the Epstein scandal continues to anger the American people with each new release. Just days ago, Leavitt urged Americans to "move on"—likely so we could get more of her "version of the truth."

No matter who it is in the Trump administration, it seems they only tell the truth by accident.