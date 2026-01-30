Skip to content

Regal Theaters' Popcorn Buckets For Melania Trump's New Documentary Are Getting Dragged Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Katie Miller Spouts Unhinged Theory After Melania Trump's Documentary Is Pulled From South African Theaters

Katie Miller; Melania Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, responded to the news that Melania, a new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, is being pulled from theaters in South Africa by accusing the nation of racism.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 30, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, accused the nation of South Africa of racism after news outlets reported that Melania, a new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, is being pulled from theaters in the country.

Scheduled for nationwide release in South Africa and distributed locally by Filmfinity, the film had secured bookings with the country’s two major cinema chains, Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro, as well as independent venues including Cape Town’s Labia Theatre, after clearing standard classification and regulatory approvals.

Per Meidas Touch, "concerns were raised directly with Filmfinity and participating cinemas regarding how the documentary would be received in the current global political climate." Sources said "these discussions focused on the film’s framing and context, particularly given renewed immigration enforcement in the United States and broader unrest linked to the exercise of state power."

The outlet noted there were also concerns about the film's director, Bret Ratner, "whose Hollywood career largely stalled in 2017 following multiple, widely reported allegations of sexual misconduct." Sources familiar with the discussions said Ratner's involvement "remained a point of concern for some audiences and exhibitors."

Miller ignored all of this in responding to the report, saying:

"Of course — since they are biased against white people."

Miller—who has wholeheartedly backed her husband's plans as the mind behind the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown—has no idea what she's talking about.

The vast majority of Black South Africans were not enfranchised until 1994 as a result of apartheid, which enforced racial segregation. For decades, anti-apartheid activists and the African National Congress fought an uphill and often deadly battle against the state.

However, White nationalist Afrikaners have asserted that apartheid was not a crime against humanity and have spread conspiracy theories about "white genocide" perpetrated by the country's majority Black population. The Trump administration has cited these discredited claims as reason to grant asylum to white South Africans, primarily Afrikaners.

President Donald Trump—despite a long history of racial animus—has more than once compared himself to the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Nelson Mandela, who served 27 years in prison for his activism, became the first president of South Africa, and is regarded as an icon of democracy and social justice.

Miller was swiftly called out.


Pick up a history book, Katie.

Latest News

Paul Dano; Quentin Tarantino
Celebrities

Paul Dano Finally Spoke Up After Quentin Tarantino Dunked On His Acting Skills—And His Response Is Everything

Melania Trump
Donald Trump

Melania Trump's Eyeroll-Worthy Description Of Her Husband Has The Internet Crying Foul

Screenshot of Scott Bessent discussing Trump Accounts
Political News

Scott Bessent Dragged After Suggesting Alternative Gift Idea For Kids 'Rather Than Giving A Toy'

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Political News

Trump's 'Gold' Gift To Nicki Minaj Certainly Seems To Explain Her Sudden Pivot To MAGA

More from News/political-news

A man in a suit with a red tie and a pocket square
selective focus photography of person holding black smartphone
Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Overrated 'Adult Goals' People Chase

As children, we begin to grow an image of how our life will turn out.

Usually involving a financially lucrative career, a good-looking spouse who adores us, and a magazine cover worthy house.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @kellymengg's TikTok video
@kellymengg/TikTok

Woman's Story About Plane Passenger Refusing To Lower Window Shade Sparks Heated Flight Etiquette Debate

Though arriving at a destination can be fun and exciting, traveling itself is often exhausting and annoying, especially when we're made to feel uncomfortable along the way.

TikToker Kelly Meng launched a heated debate on TikTok after she shared a story about taking a 15-hour flight next to a woman who refused to do anything but what she wanted with the window shade next to her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

'New York Post' Dragged After Bizarrely Criticizing Zohran Mamdani's 'Poor Snow Shoveling Form'

The first major winter storm of 2026, which at one point spanned over 2,000 miles, dumped record levels of snow on New York City.

Central Park reported a record 11.4 inches for the day and the most snow since 2022. In Manhattan, Washington Heights almost hit 15 inches, while Brooklyn saw widespread totals of 10 to 12 inches.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Affleck Confesses Why He And Matt Damon Added Random Gay Sex Scenes To 'Good Will Hunting' Script
Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images

Ben Affleck Confesses Why He And Matt Damon Added Random Gay Sex Scenes To 'Good Will Hunting' Script

Who knew the iconic line “How do you like them apples?” might be spiritually adjacent to a stack of random gay sex scenes that never made it into Good Will Hunting? At least, that’s how its writers—Boston buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon—have described one of their more chaotic attempts to figure out who was actually reading their script.

For anyone somehow unfamiliar with the Oscar-winning Affleck-Damon bromance: the two met as kids in Cambridge, Massachusetts—Affleck was 8, Damon was 10—and grew up a block and a half apart. They bonded over acting, moved in together after high school, and started grinding through auditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from @teezubal's TikTok video
@teezubal/TikTok

Woman Goes Viral After Showing Off What Happened To Her Skin After Sleeping With A Heating Pad Every Night

We all have things that make us comfortable and happy, but just like a few too many snacks or coffees or late nights gaming, there's always such a thing as "too much of a good thing."

In TikToker @teezubal's case, her best friend's habit of sleeping with a heating pad might actually be a sign of something much more problematic.

Keep ReadingShow less