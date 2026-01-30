Katie Miller Spouts Unhinged Theory After Melania Trump's Documentary Is Pulled From South African Theaters

Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, accused the nation of South Africa of racism after news outlets reported that Melania, a new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, is being pulled from theaters in the country.
Scheduled for nationwide release in South Africa and distributed locally by Filmfinity, the film had secured bookings with the country’s two major cinema chains, Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro, as well as independent venues including Cape Town’s Labia Theatre, after clearing standard classification and regulatory approvals.
Per Meidas Touch, "concerns were raised directly with Filmfinity and participating cinemas regarding how the documentary would be received in the current global political climate." Sources said "these discussions focused on the film’s framing and context, particularly given renewed immigration enforcement in the United States and broader unrest linked to the exercise of state power."
The outlet noted there were also concerns about the film's director, Bret Ratner, "whose Hollywood career largely stalled in 2017 following multiple, widely reported allegations of sexual misconduct." Sources familiar with the discussions said Ratner's involvement "remained a point of concern for some audiences and exhibitors."
Miller ignored all of this in responding to the report, saying:
"Of course — since they are biased against white people."
Miller—who has wholeheartedly backed her husband's plans as the mind behind the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown—has no idea what she's talking about.
The vast majority of Black South Africans were not enfranchised until 1994 as a result of apartheid, which enforced racial segregation. For decades, anti-apartheid activists and the African National Congress fought an uphill and often deadly battle against the state.
However, White nationalist Afrikaners have asserted that apartheid was not a crime against humanity and have spread conspiracy theories about "white genocide" perpetrated by the country's majority Black population. The Trump administration has cited these discredited claims as reason to grant asylum to white South Africans, primarily Afrikaners.
President Donald Trump—despite a long history of racial animus—has more than once compared himself to the late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Nelson Mandela, who served 27 years in prison for his activism, became the first president of South Africa, and is regarded as an icon of democracy and social justice.
Miller was swiftly called out.
Pick up a history book, Katie.