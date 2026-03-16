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Melania Mocked After Praising Herself As A 'Visionary' In Bizarre Speech

Screenshot of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
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While speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House on Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump had some bizarre praise for herself—and was swiftly ridiculed on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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First Lady Melania Trump was widely mocked after she praised herself as a "visionary" while speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House on Thursday.

The First Lady praised women who are "finding unique ways to balance careers, ambition, and family"—yet still found the time to congratulate herself while promoting her recent documentary.

The film documentary Melania, which follows her in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, received scathing reviews following its January release.

She said:

"Across the country today, women finding unique ways to balance careers, ambition, and family. We all know these incredible women. They dominate America's workforce now more than ever before."
"As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude my creative mind dances—filling my imagination with originality."
"Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success. This principle resonates across all my roles: as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. As well as with my new film, where I shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign."
“Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve. Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industry that I have otherwise overlooked. This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and of course, filmmaking.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the Melania distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing. The film beat box office predictions to earn more than $7 million over its opening weekend but has failed to generate enough box office to break even, only generating $16.7 million total.

The film has widely been viewed as a goodwill payment to the Trumps as Amazon shores up its lucrative government contracts. MAGA bots have nonetheless come out in full force with enough gushing reviews to give the film a near-perfect audience score on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

People couldn't believe what they were hearing—and were quick to remind Mrs. Trump that she is not at all what she claims to be.


The First Lady has faced criticism for promoting her film at inappropriate times.

Last month, while meeting with former Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel to discuss their experiences in captivity, Mrs. Trump told the press that she and Aviva Siegel had a meeting in January 2025, which was “captured on camera and available to see” in her film.

When called out, she insisted she was not promoting, claiming—to no one's satisfaction—that she was merely "celebrating the release of the hostages."

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