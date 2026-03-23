Katie Couric Has Hilariously Shady 1-Word Response To Clip Of Melania Singing In Her Documentary

Finding great moments from the Melania Trump vanity project, her self-titled documentary, may prove difficult. Largely described as a $75 million dollar bribe—$45 million to make and $30 million to market—from Amazon's Jeff Bezos to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, the film was a bomb at the box office and savaged by critics.

This was despite suspicious bulk ticket purchases during Melania's opening weekend and review bombing by Trump's MAGA minions to try to prop up the film that followed Melania Trump around as she tried to pick out clothes in the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration.

Now Melania is being pushed on X and at White House events by the FLOTUS and by the landing page on the streaming service Amazon Prime. People can now watch it in the privacy of their homes.

One MAGA minion took to Threads to share video of his TV screen and his favorite part of the film.

He captioned his video post:

"Just watched Melania the movie. Personally I think she did a great job on it. Very informative and showed many sides of this woman. I added a clip of my favorite part."

You can hear the Threads poster saying:

"I'm watching 'Melania.' I love this part of the show. It shows her as a real person."

In the clip, a person off camera says:

"Are we doing carpool karaoke with Melania?"

The flotus replies:

"You think I'm a singer now?"

When Melania laughs near the end of the clip, he laughs along.

You can see his post here:

People were quick to react to the Threads post.

reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads





reply to @terryholle/Threads

But award-winning journalist and media founder Katie Couric had a one word response to his post:

"Riveting."

People appreciated Couric's sarcastic response to the clip purported to make Melania seem almost human.

reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads

People also appreciated the specific word choice.

reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads

Many had praise for Couric as well.

reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads





reply to @terryholle; @katiecouric/Threads

Melania reportedly grossed approximately $16.7 million worldwide ($16.4 million domestic) as of early March 2026.

After bulk purchase ticket sales produced a record breaking—for a non-concert documentary—$7 million opening weekend, ticket sales fell off a cliff. The actual audience was primarily older White women, with only a fraction of Trump's self-described MAGA minions making a trip to the theater.