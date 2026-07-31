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Comedian Hannah Berner's Botox Treatment For TMJ Disorder Has Fans Cackling After It Caused A Hilariously Awkward Side-Effect

Hannah Berner attends "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York premiere.
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Comedian and podcaster Hannah Berner is going viral after she revealed that her Botox treatment for TMJ left her unable to smile.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 31, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Hannah Berner's latest comedy bit wasn't exactly planned. After getting injections to help with her TMJ, the comedian found herself temporarily unable to smile, a side effect she quickly transformed into viral entertainment.

For those who don't know, Berner is one half of the hit comedy podcast Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with longtime friend Paige DeSorbo. The pair spend each episode making fun of everything from pop culture and everyday life to themselves, so it's no surprise Berner found a way to turn an awkward mishap into a joke.

It all went down when Berner recalled the aftermath of a cosmetic treatment gone sideways after getting masseter Dysport injections in her jaw to help manage TMJ symptoms.

But Berner wasn't about to let the awkward side effect have the last laugh:

"The one thing that's getting me through this (smile gate), I'm getting so much attention."

For those wondering, TMJ refers to the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull. Dysport is a botulinum toxin type A, similar to Botox, that's sometimes used to relax the jaw muscles and relieve TMJ symptoms. The effects typically last three to six months and require repeat treatments.

Like any medical treatment, however, it can come with potential side effects, including a frozen or uneven smile.

After realizing her smile wasn't quite cooperating, Berner headed to social media with what she jokingly dubbed an "emergency press conference."

Explaining how it all started, Berner recalled:

"Two weeks ago, I innocently went to get masseter Dysport for my TMJ, and I went to a new place... I didn't even know this could happen. Is it possible that the poison that was injected into my face is now gonna ruin my face? Would this be the repercussions of my own actions?"

The comedian attempted to flash a smile, but her face had other plans. Instead, she was left with a tight, lopsided grin that only made the situation even funnier.

Looking back on the experience, she admitted:

"And this is the thing: When stuff like this happens in your life, it's not about what happens to you, but how you react to it. And have I reacted to it great? No."

That doesn't mean Berner wasn't frustrated. At one point, she confessed to DeSorbo, "Sorry, I'm so depressed right now," before inevitably finding another reason to laugh at herself.

You can view the viral clip here:

Fans, meanwhile, have continued following every "Smilegate" update, turning the temporary mishap into one of Berner's most unexpectedly viral moments.

Here's how "Gigglers" and new fans reacted:

@isaamedinaa/Instagram

@queensofbravo/Instagram

@laurin.bae/Instagram

@barstoolpat/Instagrm

@realdrschulman/Instagram

@myco_steph/Instagram

@barn_again/Instagram

@daniellebazergy/Instagram

@psychologistjohanna/Instagram

@meghantrainor/Instagram

Thankfully, Berner's comedy career isn't resting on one facial expression. Between her recently released stand-up special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business, and an upcoming Netflix comedy series with Paige DeSorbo, Amy Poehler, and Kay Cannon, she's keeping plenty busy while fans continue following every "Smilegate" update.

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