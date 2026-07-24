Carnival Cruises Responds After Woman Is Caught On Video Using Buffet Fork To Scratch Her Fungus-Riddled Foot

Babe, wake up, a new reason to never go on a cruise just dropped!

The internet is reeling after videos of a woman using a cruise-ship buffet fork to scratch her fungus-infected foot went viral.

Carnival Cruises is now in damage-control mode, posting about the incident online in a way that has done nothing to help the vile situation.

Carnival decided to make light of the situation with a joking response that has not gone over well with the disgusted public.

It all began with a pair of absolutely vile TikToks showing the woman digging at her fungus encrusted feet while eating on the ship's buffet.

And she was not at all discreet about it. Shoes off, scratching and digging and then waving the fungus crust off her pants and onto the carpet when she's done.

And then she digs right back into her food with the same hand.

@luckycharmedcourt Part 1 Foot Fungus Lady on Carnival Cruise #carnivalcruise @carnival

The second video is arguably even more revolting.

Clearly unable to get the job done with just her fingernails, the woman then took a fork from the buffet and began raking it over her foot fungus.

At one point she appears to be downright DIGGING into the crust—which of course is surely falling down into the carpet. God help whoever sat there after her.

@luckycharmedcourt Part 2 Foot Fungus Lady on Carnival Cruise using FORKS #carnivalcruise @carnival

The videos of course went instantly viral, because aside from this being gross and unhygienic, people worried about whoever might put their feet on that carpet or use that particular fork next.

Granted, the latter is pretty ridiculous, unless you're assuming the cruise ship doesn't wash its dishes.

But regardless, given cruise ships' notorious reputation for being floating disease vectors—and Carnival itself having been immortalized as such in the documentary Poop Cruise—this requires a careful response, right?

Well, not at Carnival, apparently! The cruise line came out with a public statement on Instagram that made light of the whole situation.

The statement read, in part:

"We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care."

They went on to say that "our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our feet," with the word "feet" crossed out and replaced with "fleet."

Hilarious! If, you know, you're a person with no cognizance of how transmissible foot fungus is and how legendarily filthy cruise ships, and specifically Carnival cruise ships, can be.

But even more controversial was Carnival's claim that they had identified the guest and "removed the utensil from service," which people found implausible unless it was Carnival who filmed the videos in the first place! Which it of course wasn't...

So, as you might guess, the response online to Carnival's statement has not exactly been warm.

But the person who filmed the TikToks posted follow-up videos showing that Carnival staff did not seem particularly fazed by the incident—and did not get rid of the fork as they claimed.

@luckycharmedcourt The Captain said they put it In the dishwasher… hmmm but I thought you threw it away! #carnivalcruise





And that of course has sparked fresh outrage about the situation.

Carnival has since closed comments on its statement and has not addressed the incident further.