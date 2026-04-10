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Mom's Genie Wish For Disney Vacation Hilariously Backfires Once Kids Realize The Surprise Is A Cruise

Screenshots from @crystelmontenegrohome's Tiktok video
@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @crystelmontenegrohome used a toy genie lamp from Aladdin to convince her kids she'd wished for a family vacation—but once they realized it was a cruise, their excitement quickly vanished.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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It is a rite of passage in every parent's life to plan out every detail of a special surprise for their children, only for that surprise to totally fall flat at the time of the reveal. Sometimes, that surprise could even involve Disney!

Mom and TikToker @crystelmontenegrohome purchased a toy replica of the genie lamp from Aladdin and proceeded to tell her children that she received three wishes, which she wanted to spend on a special trip for her family.

She first listened to ideas of where her children would like to vacation to before she shared her first wish: a week-long trip with her family in Florida, starting immediately.

As if called by magic, her husband walked in, stating that their flight was leaving in two and a half hours, and their bags were already packed.

For her second wish, TikToker @crystelmontenegrohome was pleased to be going on a trip with her husband and children, but she really wanted her children's grandmother to be able to go with them. After making her second wish, her children found their grandma in the hallway outside their hotel room in Florida.

For her third and final wish, the mom waited until the family was piled into the car, driving through Florida to their unknown destination. Once they could see a port nearby, with several cruise ships docked, the TikToker appeared inspired and said that she knew what her third wish would be.

But her children did not have the reaction she was hoping for.

When she announced that she wanted to go on a cruise with her family, her children collectively began crying in the car. This was not a typical situation where one child starts crying, and the others mimic the behavior; these were genuine reactions that filled the car with emotional mayhem.

Shocked but laughing, the mom said:

"I can't believe this is happening."

As it turns out, the family had been on one cruise together before, and they all became incredibly ill as a result of that trip. The children, being quite young, had probably associated cruise ships with terrible illness.

But the TikToker had booked a Disney cruise specifically to put the magic back into the cruise experience.

Fortunately, based on the rest of the video, filled with clips from the cruise, it appeared the children changed their tune and had fun on their week-long vacation.

But one could never unhear those first cries of disappointment, over a cruise of all things!

You can watch the video here:

@crystelmontenegrohome

3 Genie Wishes Surprise: Family Trip, Grandma Reveal, and Disney Cruise With Kids I told my kids I had a genie lamp and 3 wishes… and they did not believe me. ✨ Wish #1: a family trip to Florida. Within 30 minutes the bags were packed and we were on our way to the airport. Total disbelief. ✨ Wish #2: Grandma joins us. They opened the hotel door and found her standing in the hallway… best surprise ever. ✨ Wish #3: a Disney cruise… which started with very unhappy kids after our last cruise experience. By the end of the first night everyone was having a blast. Add in pirate night, magic tricks, and meeting Elsa (absolute lifetime highlight), and they were all smiles. From “this is the worst idea” to “can we do this again?”… this trip was pure magic for our whole family.

Some TikTokers were touched by the kids' excitement to find their grandma in the hall.

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

Others laughed at the kids' reaction to the cruise, wondering how bad their previous experience must have been.

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

Some applauded the parents for all of the effort they put into this.

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

@crystelmontenegrohome/TikTok

The children's reactions were more understandable once it was revealed that they had previous cruise experience, and bad previous experience at that, but it was still a hilarious example of parenting.

Try as they might to create a magical experience that would lead to a magical surprise trip, they couldn't get on that cruise without a little crying first!

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