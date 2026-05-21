Dad Brutally Reviews Perfumes During Daughter's Birthday Party At Ulta In Hilarious Viral TikTok

For those who did not know, having a birthday party at Ulta Beauty is now a possibility. Complete with skincare sessions, mini-makeovers, discounts, and goodie bags, it's kind of perfect for teens and tweens who are enthusiastic about makeup and skincare.
But while the birthday party is going on, what is a bored parent to do?
For dad and TikToker Tim Richards, aka TikTokTimmay, the obvious solution was to stay in the store but also stay out of the way of the birthday party in progress, so he decided to wander around the perfume section, enlightening the TikTok community with his astutely hilarious and brutal reviews.
Richards confessed:
"My daughter's having a birthday party at Ulta. I have nowhere to go!"
"So, I'm smelling perfumes."
He started with a perfume by Sabrina Carpenter in a bright yellow bottle that looked like a candy bar.
"The Sabrina Carpenter 'Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie.'"
"Not a fan!"
Then there was a perfume from the popular Bridgerton line, whose title he read in an exaggerated British accent.
"Then there's the Bridgerton 'Dearest Revel Vanilla.'"
"This one is good!"
You can watch the video here:
@tiktoktimmay8
When your daughter has a birthday party at @Ulta Beauty but you have no place to go #dad #beauty #makeup #shopping #birthday
Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the dad keeping himself busy during the birthday party.
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A few called him out, pointing out that he only shared two reviews, while they wanted more.
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Prepared to please his growing TikTok community, Richards shared a follow-up video with a few more perfume reviews.
" Ariana Grande. 'Mod Blush.' This is really good."
"Marc Jacobs. 'Daisy Wild.' Not for me."
Then he held up an animal-shaped perfume bottle with an ombre rainbow finish. It was a squeeze-pump style perfume dispenser.
"I really wanted to try this one: 'Squishmallows: Whisked Away,' Tropical Sunset. I can't figure out how to work it!"
And finally:
" Billie Eilish. 'Your Turn II.' This is also really good!"
You can watch the follow-up video here:
@tiktoktimmay8
Back at @Ulta Beauty , my home away from home, with more perfume reviews #dad #beauty #makeup #perfume
Sometimes you have to stick around somewhere with nothing to do, and you have to get creative!
This dad absolutely had the right idea. Between wanting to encourage his daughter's love of makeup and his own enjoyment of fragrances, what could go wrong?