The White House Just Praised Trump As 'The President Who Does It All'—And Critics Instantly Turned It Around On Them

On Tuesday, May 19, the White House's social media team decided MAGA Republican President Donald Trump needed an ego boost. So the account posted a photo of the POTUS in front of construction taking place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for his planned vanity project, an oversized golden ballroom that will dwarf the rest of the White House.

The White House post came just days after Trump shared his own weekend flurry of social media posts praising himself and attacking his perceived enemies.

The White House captioned the photo:

"The president who does it all."

Unfortunately for the Trump administration's social media team, and for Trump's ego, people from across the political spectrum clapped back with some of the "all" that the POTUS has done.

From the liberals and progressives of the left to the America First adherents and former MAGA minions of the right, an overwhelming number of comments criticized Trump himself and his performance as President.

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The White House's post praising Trump was almost exclusively met with disdain.

It's unsurprising as several of the POTUS's recent actions aren't garnering support from anyone but his most diehard fans within the MAGAsphere.

Former MAGA members are beginning to criticize Trump over his ballroom, his efforts to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies, his willingness to go to war with Iran for Israeli political interests, fuel prices, and his failure to improve his loyal followers' lives with a lower cost of living.

Trump is seeing record low approval ratings outside his core MAGA minions.

While his candidates are winning in Republican primaries, he's been handed defeats when Republicans have competed with Democrats or independent candidates in several special elections since he took office for his second term.

With the midterms critical to maintaining power, the Trump administration only has about six months to get the Trump train back on track.