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'Modern Family' Star Reveals That She's Now Roommates With Her On-Screen Brother—And It's Hitting Fans Right In The Feels

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould
Lila Seeley/Getty Images

In a recent interview with People, Modern Family star Ariel Winter revealed that she and her on-screen brother, Nolan Gould, are actually now roommates in Los Angeles after Winter broke up with her boyfriend.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 20, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

While Modern Family was already a hit for its comedic timing and warmth, fans have been thrilled to know that the cast has remained close beyond its 11-season run, especially Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

Winter and Gould were siblings on the hit show, with Winter playing the middle child and Gould playing her younger brother. Meeting at the ages of 11 and 10, the pair grew close and went through milestone after milestone together, on and off screen.

Winter has said of her friendship with Gould.

"He is my brother. He was my first best friend, which is a really beautiful thing."
"We met when he was ten and I was eleven, and we've gone through so many stages of life together."
"And we have stuck through it all, thick and thin."

Now, after breaking up with boyfriend Luke Benward, Winter rented a house in Los Angeles with Gould. She originally had plans to live in Nashville, but found herself more and more drawn to LA post-breakup, and so living with her best friend made a world of sense.

She explained:

"It's funny because I spend more time out here now, and I rent a house with Nolan.”
"People ask me about a 'Modern Family' reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now."
"So it's like we're having our own little 'Modern Family' reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

While a real Modern Family reboot might be happening, Winter teased that something else could be in the works.

“I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night, and we watch, like, 'Temptation Island' together, it's pretty hilarious.”
"So we have thought about it, of letting people in on it. We're just like, people would find this really funny."

You can see more about the arrangement here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Fans of Modern Family discussed the move-in on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where they were clearly pleased that Winter and Gould maintained such a solid friendship post-production.

"It makes me happy that they're still close. This is cute!" - EmikaRose

"Love this for them. Good roommates are hard to find!" - SeaF04mGr33n

"Why does this make me tear up? I’ve always heard great things about how kind the cast is to each other. It’s nice to read stories like this." - evagneline

"Oh my god, they were ROOMMATES. I love this." - fuchsiadolphin

"Is it parasocial of me to lowkey love this? I enjoy seeing the bond that the cast has, and seeing them still hang out together frequently makes me happy. It makes my experience watching (and rewatching) the show far better, knowing that they all genuinely loved working together." - NoDryHands

"I think this is nice and they are lucky to have a long-standing friendship." - OyWithThePoodles2017

"This could literally be a plot to a 'Modern Family' spin-off!" - LikelySoutherner

"I love this! Love this show too, doing my 500th rewatch now!" - MeganK80

"It's really sweet how close the Dunphy family seems to have stayed post-show." - allegedcrow

"Once a Dunphy, always a Dunphy!" - mlg1981

It's wonderful to see such an incredible, long-lasting, and genuine friendship come from working and growing up together on a show, and moving in together simply because they enjoy each other's company is the cherry on top.

We may never get an official Modern Family reunion or reboot, but this is exactly the sort of future we hoped the children would have when they were all grown up.

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