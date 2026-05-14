Kevin Hart Roast Writer Reveals Melania Joke That Got Cut—And It's Absolutely Savage

In an interview with Variety, writer Madison Sinclair revealed some of the jokes that got cut from Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart—including a joke about First Lady Melania Trump and MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe that is as savage as it is nasty.

Hinchcliffe is best known for having called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden in October 2024, just weeks before the election.

Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the rally quickly ignited a media uproar and bipartisan criticism, with some speculating that the controversy might hurt then-candidate Donald Trump’s support among Puerto Rican communities in key battleground states. However, Trump ultimately gained traction with Latino voters on Election Day, securing all seven swing states.

The Netflix roast featured a controversial jab from comedian Pete Davidson aimed at Hinchcliffe, saying: “Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.” The joke was a reference to the assassination of the late Kirk, who was shot in the neck while speaking at a college event in Utah in September.

The withheld joke, Sinclair shared, was as follows:

“Tony is like Melania: The only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once.”

Variety did not share the reason the joke was ultimately cut from the special.



But people loved the zinger nonetheless—and had some of their own to share.





While there isn't an indication that the Trump administration stepped in, the First Lady has been known to be sensitive about jokes made at her expense.

Last month, Mrs. Trump demanded late-night host Jimmy Kimmel be fired for referring to her as an "expectant widow" days before the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Kimmel's joke came days before a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where the Trumps and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

While roasting the Trumps during a mock White House Correspondents' Association dinner segment, Kimmel said:

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

Mrs. Trump later condemned Kimmel's "hateful and violent rhetoric" in a post on X, saying his joke "is intended to divide our country." She called his words "corrosive," and called on ABC to "take a stand" because he "shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate."

In response, Kimmel suggested "violent rhetoric" has indeed gone too far, suggesting "a great place to start, to dial that back, would be to have a conversation with your husband about it," referencing President Donald Trump's long history of attacking his political opponents.