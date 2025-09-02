Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

Sometimes people serve as examples of how to accomplish a goal. And sometimes they're examples of what not to do.
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has rightfully garnered a reputation for being the latter. A well-documented failure in multiple business ventures, as part of a charitable foundation, a diplomat, and a respected leader, he's now showing developers and DIYers how not to do renovations.
With plans to do major renovations at the White House which include a gilded, gaudy ballroom, Trump made the rookie mistake of doing landscaping before renovations were completed. Trump had the lawn of the White House Rose Garden paved over with delicate limestone.
As any home renovater would know would happen, the limestone suffered damage as contractors moved supplies and equipment. As with most of his failures, Trump blamed someone else for his poor planning.
On Truth Social, he posted:
"I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere. Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder. As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years."
"At the White House, I am very proud of the beautiful stonework we did in the Rose Garden, in this case, using limestone plus. The Rose Garden is completed, and far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of, decades ago. Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty!"
"I started yelling, 'Who did this, and I want to find out now!' — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, 'Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?' Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!)."
"It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone. I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen."
"Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
His Truth Social post was shared on X by Brian Allen, complete with the video, but with a different take.
The Allenanalysis podcast host wrote:
"NEW: Trump’s meltdown over a chipped stone in the Rose Garden reveals everything."
"He rants like a failed contractor because a worker made a mistake."
"This is how Trump treats the working class: You’re disposable, mockable, and banned if you mess up."
People were thrilled to see the President paying attention to the really important issues facing the United States.
Whatever the purpose of the rant was—dispelling rumors Trump is unwell or demonstrating what a strongman Trump is—lashing out at workers because of poor planning on the part of the White House wasn't well received.
Yet another failure to add to Trump’s lifetime tally.