Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

President Trump called out White House contractors for making a "huge gash" in the newly-installed limestone of the White House Rose Garden in a post on Truth Social over the weekend.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 02, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

Sometimes people serve as examples of how to accomplish a goal. And sometimes they're examples of what not to do.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has rightfully garnered a reputation for being the latter. A well-documented failure in multiple business ventures, as part of a charitable foundation, a diplomat, and a respected leader, he's now showing developers and DIYers how not to do renovations.

With plans to do major renovations at the White House which include a gilded, gaudy ballroom, Trump made the rookie mistake of doing landscaping before renovations were completed. Trump had the lawn of the White House Rose Garden paved over with delicate limestone.

As any home renovater would know would happen, the limestone suffered damage as contractors moved supplies and equipment. As with most of his failures, Trump blamed someone else for his poor planning.

On Truth Social, he posted:

"I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere. Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder. As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years."
"At the White House, I am very proud of the beautiful stonework we did in the Rose Garden, in this case, using limestone plus. The Rose Garden is completed, and far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of, decades ago. Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty!"
"I started yelling, 'Who did this, and I want to find out now!' — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, 'Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?' Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!)."
"It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone. I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen."
"Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

His Truth Social post was shared on X by Brian Allen, complete with the video, but with a different take.

The Allenanalysis podcast host wrote:

"NEW: Trump’s meltdown over a chipped stone in the Rose Garden reveals everything."
"He rants like a failed contractor because a worker made a mistake."
"This is how Trump treats the working class: You’re disposable, mockable, and banned if you mess up."

People were thrilled to see the President paying attention to the really important issues facing the United States.

@yasharali/Bluesky


"As a demonstration of my statesmanlike temperament, emotional regulation, and overall emotional maturity, I started screaming immediately when I saw something I didn't like"
— charlottebanks.bsky.social (@charlottebanks.bsky.social) September 1, 2025 at 12:42 AM

Many also noted Trump’s reputation for stealing the labor and services of ccontractors and working class people.

@yasharali/Bluesky



Willing to bet this contractor is a Trumper (anyone who wasn't a Trumper wouldn't bid for this abomination) who was so proud to get this job. He didn't know it came with an #ETTD & Trump will find any bogus reason to stiff a contractor. Lesson to anyone accepting a job with Trump. He will ruin you.
— Ludlow J. Rollo (@bamster37.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 8:09 AM


Crime pays. Trump doesn’t.
— mfmmfm.bsky.social (@mfmmfm.bsky.social) August 31, 2025 at 7:30 PM



All the other contractors have donated their work. They just don't know it yet.
— electrickey.bsky.social (@electrickey.bsky.social) August 31, 2025 at 6:00 PM


declining mental acuity Who cares about limestone ??The American people can't afford groceriesthank goodness for our Democratic Governors & Mayors protecting the American People 💙🇺🇸
— vjswv.bsky.social (@vjswv.bsky.social) August 31, 2025 at 9:22 AM


America is so lucky they don't have many problems that he can spend time dealing with this.
— molecule-mind.bsky.social (@molecule-mind.bsky.social) August 31, 2025 at 2:19 AM



This is gonna be Trump’s excuse for not paying the contractors.
— Ron Hogan (@ronhogan.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 5:40 PM


Thank the Lord the president finally had security cameras installed at the WH.
— Spiritual Mantis (@spiritualmantis.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM


@yasharali/Bluesky


Truly this is the most relatable president in history (for a certain subset of hateful old people who fixate on stupid details to stop themselves from thinking about the fact that they're going to die soon).
— Nick Walker Hirsch (@dreamseadrifter.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 4:47 PM


@yasharali/Bluesky


Now let’s see that Epstein video
— Old Glory Robot Insurance (@supermills.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 5:06 PM

Whatever the purpose of the rant was—dispelling rumors Trump is unwell or demonstrating what a strongman Trump is—lashing out at workers because of poor planning on the part of the White House wasn't well received.

Yet another failure to add to Trump’s lifetime tally.

