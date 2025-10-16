People Divulge The Dumbest Ways They Ever Injured Themselves

While some of us have experienced more injuries, and some of us have never gone through the horrible pain of breaking a bone, there is one thing that we undoubtedly all have in common.

We've all had that moment where we did something so stupid or mundane that led to an injury, that all we wanted to do was walk it off and pretend that it didn't happen, so we could avoid the embarrassment.

Curious, Redditor StoryOfBrands asked:

"What's the dumbest way you've ever hurt yourself?"





"Just Make Your Bed," They Said

"I tore my rotator cuff when I was putting fresh sheets and blankets on my bed."

- Literary-Anarchist

"I tore mine while swatting at a moth. You should have seen the nurse's face when I told her."

- DrInsomnia

"I tore mine while trying to impress a girl. She wasn't even watching."

- ohlookahipster

One Injury After The Next

"I'm almost 50 and have not been nice to myself over the years. I still consider myself strong and able-bodied, but I turned my ankle last week on my own lawn, and it's still bothering me on and off."

"I was also walking my dog and took a shortcut across the yard to get back to the house. To be fair, both of my ankles have been a bit f**ked since I was in the Army. Heights and being a big dude and carrying a lot of weight don't mix."

"I also threw out my back once just throwing a leg up, climbing into my pickup truck, and it's not lifted or anything. I also slipped on the ice getting out of said pickup and landed right on my coccyx several years ago, and on my birthday, no less. I thought I broke it and went in to get it X-rayed. That one hurt for like three weeks."

"I also unlocked a new fear recently. I farted while getting out of bed. Thankfully, I didn't s**t myself, but it felt weird when it happened."

- not_bad_really

New Alarm

"I have the most annoying alarm ever, because it makes me instantaneously stand up to turn it off. One day, at age 14, I did so without realizing that my right leg was sleepy: I nearly fell down forehead-first into my desk, grabbed it, and hurt my hand a little bit instead."

"This may be a warning from the universe for me to change that alarm before I get my feet tangled up in my blanket and hit my skull on the ground or something."

- Isaac_Kurossaki

The Simplest Of Games

"I was playing four-square. I lost my balance and fell backwards onto my wrist. I broke both bones in my wrist and detached my bones from the growth plates. I needed two surgeries and many months in a cast."

"They sent me to a sports doctor. The doctor asked me what sport I played, and I had to say four-square."

- Lee_now_

"I tore my ACL playing ultimate frisbee, which isn't that bad, but it sounds really stupid when I tell people. I'm still recovering from the surgery. If I had a nickel for every time someone said, 'It got a little too ultimate, huh?' ...I... I'd have a lot of nickels."

- SpudgeFunker210

Bless You!

"I know someone who broke a rib trying to hold his sneeze in."

"He didn't want to interrupt the meeting, and it resulted in a recordable workplace injury."

- consider_its_tree

In Case Of Emergency

"When I was 16, I was repositioning the hinges on my basement window so I could get out in an emergency."

"I was standing on a rickety chair, lost my balance, and stepped down right on top of an empty gallon-sized pickle jar, which shattered instantly."

"After a trip to the hospital and 15 stitches to the bottom of my foot later, I still had to finish the job on the hinges."

- 2EscapedCapybaras

Win Or Lose?!

"I was a teen, riding in the bed of a pickup with my siblings and an uncle."

"When we got back to our house, I yelled, 'Last one out is a rotten egg!' and threw a leg over the tailgate. Well, I guess it wasn't latched properly, so it opened, flipped me upside down, and I dropped headfirst into the gravel."

"My uncle said, 'You win.'"

- Cuppojoe

Dented Looks

"I stabbed myself in the forehead with needle nose pliers, pulling a spring, they slipped, punched myself in the face, and stabbed myself pretty good. I was more p**sed that I punched myself than I was in pain."

- CrazyCrack1001

"I did this and actually put a dent in my forehead that has lasted for years. It never even bled. Just… dented."

- purdueAces

"My forehead is dented, as well, because I smashed into the corner of a coffee table when I was like under five. Then a guy in grade eight threw a combination lock really far from the bleachers when I was in the outfield playing baseball. Another dent."

"The only thing I can say is that as you get older, the change in skin elasticity makes the dents more prominent."

- LauraPa1mer

Angry Equipment

"I literally stood on a rake and gave myself a black eye. My five-year-old son laughed at me, as did everyone I told about it for the next week when they asked, 'Why do you have a black eye?'"

"I considered lying, but I was clearly spreading so much joy that I decided not to."

- haonowshaokao

"When I was about seven or so, my mom did the same thing. I had never seen that happen in real life, and it was like watching 'Looney Tunes' come to life. I about passed out from laughing so hard at my poor mom."

"She was not happy at all and asked in such a pitiful voice why I was laughing. I felt bad after that."

- ktarzwell

Catching It On Camera

"I got hurt while chasing after a coyote on my scooter and trying to record it on my phone."

"I flipped forward over my scooter handlebars when I hit, I think, a rock."

"That bast**d ran off into the shrubs, I SWEAR, laughing at me."

- IndepdenceReady255

"That one time Wile E. Coyote got the better of someone! I hope you're okay now, though!"

- handlebartender

Hercules No More

"Oh, the irony of this. One of my co-workers decided to be Hercules and tried to carry (3) 35lb boxes at once. Now, on light duty."

- cmdrmcgarrett

"That's not even that hard, dude; he just clearly didn't actually exercise."

- Novafan789

"I can carry two 50-pound boxes, no problem, but three 35-pound boxes make it awkward to hold and more top-heavy, so it makes perfect sense to me."

- mistaked_potates

That One Time

"I rode BMX as a kid, so there are plenty of stories to pick from!"

"But one time, I was riding away from some obstacle in the street, sitting on my seat. I ran off the curb while seated, and my seat guts broke. The seat pitched back, sending me falling onto the back wheel."

"Because I was moving so fast, the rubber of the tire caught my shorts and my boxers and took them down, leaving my bare a** to ride on the tire."

"It took a moment for the bike to stop, but after it did, I had a rubber burn about nine inches long and about an inch wide running down my right a**cheek. It was painful to sit in class for about a week."

- i-might-do-that

Just Trying To Get Out Of The House!

"Putting on my pants. Hear me out, in my defense, I didn’t have socks on. My big toe got stuck near the knee part, and my hands slipped when I pulled a little hard and punched myself in the face."

- Tragic_Challenge_343

"Ha, I did similar!"

"Putting on my pants in college, I struggled to get my foot through, lost my balance, and my foot ended up landing on the small trash can."

"Not in a normal way, no, ohhhhh no. I managed to step on it in such a way that the rim ended up going between my big toe and second toe. In the aftermath, I sprained the ligaments in those toes."

- Sizara42

Time For Antibiotics!

"I swallowed part of a tortilla chip without chewing it enough, and it got lodged sideways and my throat. I drank water, but it wasn't getting soft, so I just swallowed really hard and cut open the inside of my esophagus."

"It then got infected, and I had to go on antibiotics."

"So stupid."

- Semi0tics

"F**k you, I hate this, are you okayyyyyyy?!"

"I've always been low-key afraid of exactly this happening, and that fear resurfaces with a vengeance every time something goes down awkwardly or gets momentarily stuck in my throat!"

- BasicA**Questions

Getting Older

"I sneezed while getting out of bed and pulled a muscle in my back that took weeks to heal."

"I stepped on a small pebble while walking the dog and turned my ankle so badly that it took a week before I could walk properly."

"Getting old is not for the weak."

- thePHTucker





It's not surprising that these were embarrassing moments that these Redditors might have wished they could just sweep under the rug and forget they ever existed.

Fortunately, these were minor enough injuries that the Redditors were able to heal and laugh about them later, even reaching a point where they were comfortable enough to give all of us a chuckle, too.