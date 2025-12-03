Skip to content

Lilly Wachowski Shares How She Had To 'Let Go' Of 'The Matrix' After It Was Twisted By Right-Wing Theories

Oxford Dictionary Just Announced Their 2025 Word Of The Year—And Yep, That Tracks

Oxford American College Dictionary
AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Oxford University Press recently confirmed that the Oxford Word of the Year is "rage bait'—and it's pretty fitting for 2025.

Joanna Edwards
Dec 03, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
It's that time of year when all of the "2025 wrap ups" start to come out—some carefully considered and others a slapdash attempt at penning a list of things for people to buy—but a few "best of" lists are highly anticipated each year.

For those interested in words and/or pop culture, one of the big moments is when Oxford University Press releases their Word of the Year.

This year? Rage bait.

Yes, a single expression to encapsulate both the rise of the word itself and the general feeling of engaging with news and media over the last year.

As Oxford defined it, "rage bait" refers to "online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, typically posted in order to increase traffic to or engagement with a particular web page or social media account."

They explained:

"We’re not rage baiting you by choosing two words—though that would be in keeping with the meaning of the term!"
"The Oxford Word of the Year can be a singular word or expression, which our lexicographers think of as a single unit of meaning."
"Rage bait is a compound of the words 'rage,' meaning a violent outburst of anger, and 'bait,' an attractive morsel of food, on the model of the already existing clickbait."

People found that 'rage bait' was fitting, considering the political and cultural discourse that permeates many of our days.


After the general agreement, however, came some opinions.




One can only assume that as they are a dictionary, it was intentional.


Some people either missed or disagreed with the dictionary's explanation.

The whole announcement was its own rage bait (ragebait?) waiting to happen.

Finally, some folks hearkened back to a simpler time, when words like "meme" were featured.

Folks can read up on how and why this year's word was chosen, view runners up, and see recent words of the year all on the Oxford University Press website.

Sabrina Carpenter; Donald Trump
Sabrina Carpenter Rips White House For Using Her Song In 'Evil And Disgusting' Pro-ICE Video

Image of close-up, blurry shot of a sign that says... "Don't Trust Anyone."
People Reveal The Strangely Specific Things About Someone That Give Off A Bad Vibe

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

Alexander Skarsgård and Miriam Margolyes
Alexander Skarsgård Jokingly Reveals NSFW Reason He Didn't Move In With 'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes

