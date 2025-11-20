People With Astigmatism Are Flabbergasted After Realizing What Christmas Lights Look Like To Other People

Sometimes you don't know what you don't know until someone shows it to you in a TikTok video.
For instance, a person might not know about the possibility of having an astigmatism, which is an ocular condition that causes blurriness in vision, and the blurriness worsens with bright, contrasting lights. Blurring taillights at night, especially when it's raining, is a common occurrence among those with astigmatism.
Those who are aware of the condition are able to make accommodations, like getting glasses or contacts, but those who don't realize there are possible issues with their vision might not bring this up to their doctor.
Optometrist and TikToker Dr. Jennifer Tsai, as @drjenandjuice on the platform, frequently posts about experiences patients frequently have with a variety of eye conditions.
Several years in a row, around Christmas time, Dr. Tsai has shared with followers the possibility of having astigmatism, by showing what a lit Christmas tree looks like to a person with unaffected vision and to a person with astigmatism.
Here is the video she's reposted several years in a row:
In a second video, Dr. Tsai shared how a Christmas tree will increasingly distort, depending on how extreme a person's astigmatism is.
You can watch that video here:
@drjenandjuice
Christmas looks so much prettier with astigmatism tho 🥹 #christmas #astigmatism #glasses #contactlenses #blind #holiday
Every year, these videos increase in popularity close to the holidays, as people become fascinated with different people's experiences with looking at a Christmas tree.
A fellow TikToker, @randomthoughts2226, came across the original astigmatism video and was shocked, realizing that there was a different way to view Christmas lights, traffic jam taillights, and more.
But he chose to see a bright side:
"Sh*t''s crazy! But you know what, I feel sorry for people with normal vision. It's got to be boring."
You can watch his video here:
@randomthoughts2226
I learn the most interesting and odd things from this app on the daily. Christmas tree lights don’t look like stars, they are just little lights that glow like a normal bulb. Where’s my astigmatism people? Did you know this?! #astigmatism #astigmatismcheck #christmaslights #christmastree #twinklinglights
Fellow TikTokers' minds were similarly blown.
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
@randomthoughts2226/TikTok
It's fascinating how many things people have learned about themselves while on TikTok.
By posting about the possibility of having astigmatism, viewers might have learned a question to ask a doctor that they might never have known they needed to ask.