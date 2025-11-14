Skip to content

Cynthia Erivo Jumps In To Protect Ariana Grande After Fan Jumps Barricade At 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

Something Finally Clicked In Joe Rogan's Head About Trump's Election Claims—And His Realization Is Going Viral

Screenshot of Joe Rogan
The Joe Rogan Experience

Conspiracy theory-loving podcast host Joe Rogan recently made an obvious point about President Trump's claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election—and people think he's finally starting to wake up.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 14, 2025
Conspiracy theory-loving podcaster Joe Rogan had people raising their eyebrows after something finally clicked in his head about President Donald Trump's claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election, and he conceded to his guest, comedian Dave Smith, on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he doesn't "think they have any evidence."

Rogan said he feels that "if you say that, you've gotta have really good evidence you can give out." He said "no one has an answer," "there's no documentary that's really good," and "no one's put together a rock-solid peer-reviewed" presentation to back up Trump's claims.

In regard to evidence, he said:

"If you have that, then you've gotta make a documentary, a really good one and put it out there so everybody can understand it. Because it's crazy that it's four years later and people are still saying that. Or you don't want to fix it because you monkeyed with the elections, too."
"Is there evidence of that?"

Rogan also noted that Dominion, one of the voting software companies Trump accused of fraud, was purchased by a "Republican election official," a reference to the recent sale of the company to former Republican election official Scott Leiendecker, who described the acquisition as “a bold and historic move to transform and improve election integrity in America.”

You can hear what Rogan said in the video below.

Rogan also criticized Trump for not having a “tight 10 minutes” prepared to present evidence that the election was as fraudulent as he's alleged:

“If that was you or if that was me, I mean, there was some reason why I knew that they did something and I could give you all the facts, I would have that ready for anybody."
"Because…you're, for four f**king years they've been telling him he's crazy for questioning the election. So after four years I'd have a f**king tight 10 minutes on the election where I could just rattle off at you and rock your world with it.”

That was quite the statement from someone who has platformed Trump and his lies on many occasions—and people had thoughts.


Rogan—who has platformed Trump and others who've pushed election conspiracies on numerous occasions—has criticized the Trump administration in recent months.

Over the summer, he said he once believed the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown would only target criminals, saying it's "insane" that ICE agents are going after "migrant workers" and "gardeners" and "not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers."

He also expressed his ire for the Justice Department and particularly Attorney General Pam Bondi for their handling of the Epstein files investigation.

He specifically referenced Bondi’s June claim that the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” of Epstein “with children or child porn.” Just a week later, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Rogan’s show and contradicted Bondi, stating the bureau had no such evidence.

“They’ve got videotape and all a sudden they don’t,” Rogan said. “You had the director of the FBI on this show saying, ‘If there was [a videotape], nothing you’re looking for is on those tapes." He questioned "why'd they say that" and not follow through, suggesting that Trump had chosen to bomb Iran to take attention away from the files themselves.

