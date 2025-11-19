Bostonians Hilariously Weigh In After Tourist Notices Odd Detail About Infamous Cheers Sign

Skip to content

Zac Efron's Puzzled Reaction To Brother Dylan's Scores On 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Fans Cackling

While visiting Boston, TikToker @liztheginger noticed a bizarre detail about the hand on the infamous Cheers restaurant sign and decided to ask Bostonians about it—and locals weighed in with some hilariously unhelpful answers.

Nov 19, 2025
A TikToker was simply “making her way in the world today” when she encountered something on Boston’s most famous TV landmark that was… not making its way anywhere.

Because instead of the friendly, sturdy pointing thumb you might expect from the iconic Cheers sign, TikToker Elizabeth—better known as @liztheginger, the self-proclaimed CEO of spotting weird tourist attractions—discovered a wooden appendage drooping with all the enthusiasm of a flaccid peen.

Cue Norm strolling in with a shrug: “Been there, buddy.”

In her viral video, now at over 976,000 views, Elizabeth films herself staring at the sign like she’s trying to decode ancient runes. At the bottom of the wood-carved plaque, a hand directs visitors toward the bar. Except the thumb appears to have brought a smaller, sadder, limp companion along for support, much like Frasier Crane midway through an emotional spiral.

Posted on October 30, the TikToker’s on-screen text reads:

“Went to the ‘Cheers’ restaurant in Boston and noticed something really weird. Bostonians explain.”

The comment explanations? Deeply unserious. The jokes? Olympic-level.

But first, check out Elizabeth’s viral video:

@liztheginger

What is that. #boston #bostonmassachusetts #bostontiktok #bostonma #bostontourism

And in the sign’s defense, the same carved hand does appear on the restaurant’s official Instagram, meaning someone approved it, carved it, varnished it, and said, “Yes. This is the finger a drunk Sam Malone would’ve inappropriately flirted with.”

Fun fact: the pointing-hand motif is actually a real 19th-century trade-sign style used outside taverns and shops. So the limp digit might be an attempt at “colonial authenticity.” Unfortunately, it landed closer to “the sign needs a prescription from Dr. Frasier Crane.”

And for newcomers who don’t have time to text the parentals with a “wait, what’s Cheers?”: the comedy sitcom premiered in 1982 and was nearly canceled after ranking dead last among 77 network shows. So yes, the limp thumb still performed better than the pilot.

The show eventually became a phenomenon, following Sam Malone, Diane Chambers, Carla Tortelli, Coach, Woody, Rebecca, Frasier, Lilith, Norm (“NORM!”), and Cliff Clavin, a man committed to knowing facts that absolutely no one asked for.

It also birthed Frasier, the wildly successful spinoff about America’s favorite overthinking, overtalking psychiatrist—proof that sometimes the side character with the most anxiety wins.

The show’s theme song, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” written by Gary Portnoy and Judy Hart-Angelo, did not come easily.

As Portnoy’s website recounts:

“All they needed to do was rewrite the words to ‘People Like Us’ and make the new lyrics relate to a bunch of likeable losers who populated a certain bar in Boston.”

Like a man sitting alone at a bar noodling on a piano, Portnoy eventually played the melody that stuck— melancholy, hopeful, and immediately iconic.

You can listen to the show’s theme song below—a tune far more uplifting than the thumb on that sign:

- YouTubeDoc Doccus

The moment that piano hits, you’re suddenly home sick from school, wrapped in a blanket burrito, discovering Cheers for the first time on Nick at Nite because the remote was too far away.

But back to Elizabeth’s TikTok, where the comments lit up with fake explanations—mostly insisting the thumb was just “cold,” which is exactly what a deflated thumb would say to save face.

@beeluvspoker/TikTok

@kfm902/TikTok

@likeomgitsgina/TikTok

@spim1/TikTok

@calmvillain/TikTok

@hankers64/TikTok

@toms.toenail6/TikTok

@nacl_y/TikTok

@mcel215/TikTok

@maximum_monkey/TikTok

@jenagain101/TikTok

@nevah2old3/TikTok

The exterior of Cheers was filmed at the Bull & Finch Pub in Beacon Hill, one of Boston’s oldest and bougiest neighborhoods. Residents include John Kerry and Kevin O’Leary, meaning the sign’s droopy little thumb is probably the least expensive thing on the block.

The pub kept the name “Bull & Finch” until 2002, when tourists finally wore the city down. Boston basically said, “Fine. It’s Cheers. Are you happy now?” Even the building had a character arc.

Almost all interior scenes were shot at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Still, a few gems were filmed in Boston, like the moment Frasier contemplates swan-diving off the building after Lilith emotionally steamrolls him. The cast reportedly filmed some shots while actual tourists wandered into frame, which is arguably the most Boston thing that has ever happened.

So while the internet debates whether the sign’s limp thumb is historic, artistic, or simply experiencing performance issues, one thing’s for sure: nothing unites people quite like a flaccid finger pointing toward a bar where everybody knows your name—and where absolutely nobody knows what that thumb is doing.

