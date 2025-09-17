Skip to content

Bizarre AI Image Of Charlie Kirk Meeting Malcolm X In Heaven Has People Shaking Their Heads

Trump Ripped After Griping About 'Sissy' New NFL Kickoff Rule In Unhinged Rant

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump slammed the NFL's new "Dynamic Kickoff" rule in a Truth Social post Monday morning, and was quickly called out for focusing on that instead of the bigger issues facing the country.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 17, 2025
President Donald Trump was criticized after he complained about the NFL's new "Dynamic Kickoff" rule that is designed to make playing football safer, calling it "sissy" football in a Monday morning post on Truth Social.

Under the previous rules, kickoffs began at the kicking team’s 35-yard line, with the goal of sending the ball as far as possible to pin the opposing offense deep in its own territory. The receiving team would try to advance the ball, which would often lead to high-speed collisions as players sprinted directly at each other.

The new format still starts from the 35, but now all players on the kicking team—except the kicker—must line up with at least one foot on the opponent’s 40-yard line. No players can move until the ball touches the ground or is handled by a returner inside the 20.

Additionally, kicks caught or landing in the designated “landing zone” must be returned. Any kick that falls short of that zone is ruled a touchback, giving the receiving team the ball at its own 40. If the ball hits the landing zone and then enters the end zone, the receiving team must either return it or down it.

The result is that players start much closer together, reducing the speed and force of collisions and making kickoffs considerably safer—which Trump isn't happy about, given what he wrote:

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the 'normal' kickoff, and looks like he’ll. [sic] The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about."
"'Sissy' football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to 'roll back' the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly! ) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump is well known for complaining about anything and everything—but his latest angry social media post was mocked profusely considering it comes as the country grapples with far more important things like increased rates of political violence.


One wonders what will come up next on Trump's spinning wheel of things to complain about.

