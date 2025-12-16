Skip to content

Racist MAGA Influencer Gets Blunt Reality Check After Calling Out Providence Police Chief's Accent

Teacher Looking For Love Gets More Than He Bargained For After Khloé Kardashian Comments On His Video

Jacob Myers-Norys; Khloé Kardashian
@yacobmyers/Instagram; Andreas Rentz/Fragrance Foundation/Getty Images

California teacher Jacob Myers-Norys shared a video on Instagram about how he's looking for love—and his post caught the attention of reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 16, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
You know what they say, "Nothing changes if nothing changes." If you really want your life to improve in some way, you have to do things differently to make room for change.

California teacher Jacob Myers-Norys enjoys teaching and coaching kids' sports full-time, but he's ready for a companion. In Myers-Norys' words, he's ready to have a woman in his life who asks about his school days.

In an Instagram reel, Myers-Norys stepped out clearly dressed for school in a button-down and sweater before posing for the camera.

Text over the video revealed his dating stats, including that he was from Santa Cruz, California, is Italian, and can cook.

In the caption of the video, he wrote:

"Somewhere out there is a woman who's gonna ask how my school day was."

You can see the video here:

This seems like one of those videos where things could go incredibly well or ... horribly wrong. While some comments sections might blow up with offers to grab a cup of coffee, others might overflow with criticism or accuse the subject of the video of being desperate.

Fortunately enough for Jacob Myers-Norys, his video was about to go over really, really well.

One woman stepped forward to ask how his day was, and that woman was none other than Khloé Kardashian.

@yacobmyers/Instagram

Seeing Khloé's comment put a lot of people in a spiral, believing they were watching a modern-day rom-com unfold right before their eyes.

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

Others also offered dates, though none believed that they stood a chance against Khloé.

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

@yacobmyers/Instagram

Myers-Norys' video went viral, with countless people cheering for the unlikely pair to get together.

In a follow-up video, Myers-Norys showed up with confidence, sharing that everyone at school and everyone around town knew about the video.

Then he addressed Khloé directly, asking her:

"This Saturday, I have a staff holiday party, and I would absolutely love if you came as my date."
"If you can't make that work, then maybe Kris could add me to your holiday party."

You can watch the follow-up video here:

As far as we know, Myers-Norys hasn't received any other messages from the Kardashians, let alone an invite to their annual Christmas party.

But regardless of whether or not anything comes from this, he'll always have that comment—all because he was brave enough to put himself out there!

