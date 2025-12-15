Skip to content

Newsom Epically Rips Elon Musk Amid Clash Over Trans Kids—And Even Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Got In On It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Roasted Over His Bizarre Coin Toss Technique At Army-Navy Football Game

Donald Trump doing the coin toss before the start of the 126th Army-Navy Game
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump was on hand to do the coin toss at the Army-Navy football game on Saturday—and he totally fumbled it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 15, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended the 126th annual Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home field of the NFL’s Ravens.

Before the match began, the 79-year-old POTUS was escorted to midfield to perform the coin toss, a long-running tradition for sitting U.S. presidents.

It didn't go well.

A referee asked, “Mr. President, would you do the honor?” before handing Trump a coin to determined which team would kick off. Trump placed the coin on his gloved palm and gently threw it into the air, where it seemed to go straight up and back down without ever flipping.

The coin landed on tails in favor of the Army Black Knights, but that's not what caught the attention of millions of viewers on social media. Instead, people honed in on Trump's odd coin-tossing form.

In the words of Total Pro Sports:

"...it looks like he’s never tossed a coin before."

You can watch the moment from various angles here:

youtu.be


The video quickly went viral across social media with people mocking Trump mercilessly.

NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook

Some scripted Trump's future Truth Social post about the coin toss.

NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook

People speculated on Trump's reaction to his fumble given his long history of lashing out when he loses or makes a fool of himself.

NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook

Others had theories for why it all went so wrong.

NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook

The fact that money was involved might have been too great of a distraction.

NFL Memes/Facebook


NFL Memes/Facebook



NFL Memes/Facebook

The international press picked up the coin toss story and video and now Trump is a global laughingstock. Again.

The Navy Midshipmen were victorious with a 17-16 win.

Latest News

Oscar Pérez
Political News

Racist MAGA Influencer Gets Blunt Reality Check After Calling Out Providence Police Chief's Accent

Jerry O'Connell; Rob Reiner
Celebrities

'Stand By Me' Star Jerry O'Connell Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After 'Devastating' Death Of Rob Reiner

Mourners for victims of shooting at Bondi Beach at the Bondi Pavillion, in Sydney, Australia
Trending

Man Hailed As Hero After Tackling And Disarming Bondi Beach Shooter In Harrowing Viral Video

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Dagen McDowell
Political News

Gavin Newsom Drags Fox News For Starting 'War On Christmas' With Their Bleak Advice About Christmas Trees

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Bruna Caroline Ferreira; Karoline Leavitt
CNN; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mother Of Karoline Leavitt's Nephew Speaks Out After Her ICE Arrest With Scathing Message For Leavitt

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew, spoke out in an interview on CNN after ICE arrested her last month, saying Leavitt is "not a good Catholic" for backing the draconian policies that led to her detention.

Ferreira shares her son with her ex-fiancé, Leavitt’s older brother, Michael Leavitt. On November 12, she was arrested and detained while picking up her 11-year-old son from school in Revere, Massachusetts. A judge later ordered that she be released from South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jacob Myers-Norys; Khloé Kardashian
@yacobmyers/Instagram; Andreas Rentz/Fragrance Foundation/Getty Images

Teacher Looking For Love Gets More Than He Bargained For After Khloé Kardashian Comments On His Video

You know what they say, "Nothing changes if nothing changes." If you really want your life to improve in some way, you have to do things differently to make room for change.

California teacher Jacob Myers-Norys enjoys teaching and coaching kids' sports full-time, but he's ready for a companion. In Myers-Norys' words, he's ready to have a woman in his life who asks about his school days.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Blasted After Claiming Rob Reiner Died Due To 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' In Heartless Rant
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Claiming Rob Reiner Died Due To 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' In Heartless Rant

President Donald Trump was widely rebuked for claiming that famed film director Rob Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michelle, 68, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home yesterday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was taken into custody and held on a $4 million bail; police say he is "responsible" for the murders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Happy couple cooking together
Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Couples Who've Been Together 10+ Years Share Their Secret To Longevity

The entertainment industry likes to tell us that love is simple, and that if we really love someone, it will just come naturally.

But anyone who's been in a long-term relationship will point out that it takes work, even when everything is seemingly going well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rian Johnson; Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Netflix

Director Rian Johnson Offers Correction After Noticing Hilarious Error In Captions For New 'Knives Out' Movie

We're incredibly lucky to have directors like Rian Johnson, professionals who are open to fun projects and taking risks—and who have a great sense of humor.

Fans of Netflix's Knives Out series have enjoyed the director's interactions with fans, including entertaining their thoughts about Benoit Blanc and even the possibility of a Muppets mash-up.

Keep ReadingShow less