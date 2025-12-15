Trump Roasted Over His Bizarre Coin Toss Technique At Army-Navy Football Game

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended the 126th annual Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home field of the NFL’s Ravens.
Before the match began, the 79-year-old POTUS was escorted to midfield to perform the coin toss, a long-running tradition for sitting U.S. presidents.
It didn't go well.
A referee asked, “Mr. President, would you do the honor?” before handing Trump a coin to determined which team would kick off. Trump placed the coin on his gloved palm and gently threw it into the air, where it seemed to go straight up and back down without ever flipping.
The coin landed on tails in favor of the Army Black Knights, but that's not what caught the attention of millions of viewers on social media. Instead, people honed in on Trump's odd coin-tossing form.
In the words of Total Pro Sports:
"...it looks like he’s never tossed a coin before."
You can watch the moment from various angles here:
The video quickly went viral across social media with people mocking Trump mercilessly.
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
Some scripted Trump's future Truth Social post about the coin toss.
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
People speculated on Trump's reaction to his fumble given his long history of lashing out when he loses or makes a fool of himself.
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
Others had theories for why it all went so wrong.
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
The fact that money was involved might have been too great of a distraction.
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
NFL Memes/Facebook
The international press picked up the coin toss story and video and now Trump is a global laughingstock. Again.
The Navy Midshipmen were victorious with a 17-16 win.