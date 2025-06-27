Dutch Queen Appears To Mockingly Mimic Trump Right In Front Of Him In Hilarious Viral Video

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has gone viral after she was caught on video appearing to mock the way President Donald Trump speaks while he was in conversation with her and her husband King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, where world leaders have attended the NATO summit.

The moment came as Trump spoke to Williem-Alexander to thank the royal couple for their hospitality. The Queen was actively listening to the two men talk but then turned her face toward the cameras, twisting her mouth to resemble Trump's speaking style.

Trump has a habit of keeping his jaw open and his mouth tense—a trait Maxima clearly picked up on quickly.

You can see the moment she mimics Trump in the video below.



Many found the moment hilarious—and pointed out it demonstrates what a laughing stock he is on the world stage.









Alliance leaders at the summit agreed to significantly boost defense spending—meeting a key demand from Trump.

The summit, which appeared designed to cater to Trump’s priorities, ended with leaders reaffirming their commitment to NATO’s core principle of mutual defense, easing concerns following the president’s more ambiguous comments the previous day.

The higher defense spending target was a move driven both by pressure from Trump and mounting concerns in Europe over Russia’s aggression following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The increased spending goal reflects a growing sense among member states that bolstering military readiness is essential in the face of escalating regional threats.

Calling the outcome a “great victory,” Trump told reporters he hoped much of the new defense spending would go toward purchasing U.S.-made military equipment.

Still, tensions lingered. Trump took aim at Spain, threatening consequences after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suggested his country could fulfill its NATO obligations without reaching the newly endorsed benchmark of 5% of GDP.