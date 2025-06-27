Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dutch Queen Appears To Mockingly Mimic Trump Right In Front Of Him In Hilarious Viral Video

Donald Trump with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is making headlines after she was caught on video appearing to mock the way President Trump speaks.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has gone viral after she was caught on video appearing to mock the way President Donald Trump speaks while he was in conversation with her and her husband King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, where world leaders have attended the NATO summit.

The moment came as Trump spoke to Williem-Alexander to thank the royal couple for their hospitality. The Queen was actively listening to the two men talk but then turned her face toward the cameras, twisting her mouth to resemble Trump's speaking style.

Trump has a habit of keeping his jaw open and his mouth tense—a trait Maxima clearly picked up on quickly.

You can see the moment she mimics Trump in the video below.

Many found the moment hilarious—and pointed out it demonstrates what a laughing stock he is on the world stage.



Alliance leaders at the summit agreed to significantly boost defense spending—meeting a key demand from Trump.

The summit, which appeared designed to cater to Trump’s priorities, ended with leaders reaffirming their commitment to NATO’s core principle of mutual defense, easing concerns following the president’s more ambiguous comments the previous day.

The higher defense spending target was a move driven both by pressure from Trump and mounting concerns in Europe over Russia’s aggression following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The increased spending goal reflects a growing sense among member states that bolstering military readiness is essential in the face of escalating regional threats.

Calling the outcome a “great victory,” Trump told reporters he hoped much of the new defense spending would go toward purchasing U.S.-made military equipment.

Still, tensions lingered. Trump took aim at Spain, threatening consequences after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suggested his country could fulfill its NATO obligations without reaching the newly endorsed benchmark of 5% of GDP.

Latest News

Screenshots of Jennifer Griffin and Pete Hegseth
Political News

Fox Host Comes To Reporter's Defense After Pete Hegseth Berates Her At Pentagon Briefing

Wide shot of a middle school classroom. A child raises his hand as the teacher at the board looks on.
Trending

Teachers Share The Questions Students Asked In Class That Broke Their Hearts

Screenshot of Emily Compagno
Political News

Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Ken Jennings; Emily Croke
TV & Movies

Champ's Wild Final Jeopardy Connection

More from News/political-news

State Department logo illustration
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

State Department Slammed After Requiring Visa Applicants To Make All Social Media Posts Public For Vetting

The State Department is facing harsh criticism after it announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa will need to disclose all social media profiles from the last five years, requiring that all applicants set their posts to public so they can be properly vetted by its agents.

The agency said the new rules are part of a new screening process aimed at identifying individuals who may pose a threat to U.S. national security. According to the department, failure to comply could result in a denial, and consular officers have been instructed to flag signs of “hostility” toward the U.S.—though the criteria for such determinations remain vague.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Tiny Chef Show being canceled
@thetinychefshow/TikTok

Heartbreaking Animated Video Announcing Emmy-Winning Show's Cancellation Has The Internet Sobbing

Whether or not you've heard of the show, Nickelodeon's The Tiny Chef Show has been turning heads. Not only is it a show that children love, but it's an Emmy Award winner.

Despite all of this adorable, pea-sized chef's success, and a Minion-like voice to boot, the show appears to be canceled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Ariana Grande
Megyn Kelly/YouTube; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Megyn Kelly Dismisses Ariana Grande's Political Views By Grossly Body-Shaming Her

Right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly was criticized after body-shaming Wicked star Ariana Grande for sharing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet floating a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, telling her that she should instead consider "how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body."

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," adding:

Keep ReadingShow less
Niecy Nash; Colman Domingo
Michael Buckner/Variety-Getty Images; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Niecy Nash Hilariously Rips Colman Domingo For Over-The-Top Outfit He Wore To Officiate Her Wedding

A time-honored tradition of the North American wedding aesthetic is that the bride is the focal point of the wedding. Wearing all white and dazzling, she's meant to stand out from the rest of the crowd.

But if the wedding officiant shows up looking like a "beautiful bumblebee" fashionista, who do you think the audience will focus on? The officiant or the bride?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pedro Pascal; JK Rowling
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Why He Called Transphobe JK Rowling A 'Heinous Loser'

Actor Pedro Pascal recently explained why he said Harry Potter author and anti-trans activist JK Rowling behaves like a "heinous loser," and suffice it to say he has absolutely no regrets.

The comment came in reference to Rowling gloating over the U.K. Supreme Court's recent decision to define what exactly constitutes a "woman" in the eyes of U.K. law, a decision that subjects trans people to violence, among other problems.

Keep ReadingShow less