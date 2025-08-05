Trump's Reaction To Learning That Sydney Sweeney Is A Registered Republican Is Peak Trump

President Donald Trump had social media users raising their eyebrows after he delightedly reacted to the news that actor Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, calling it "fantastic."
Trump’s post comes amid reports that Sweeney is registered as a Republican voter in Monroe County, Florida, where she is said to have purchased a mansion in 2024. ABC News, citing public voting records, found that a “Sydney B. Sweeney” in Summerland Key—who shares the actress’s birthday—is registered as a Republican in the state.
Sweeney, who has not publicly addressed her voter registration, recently faced backlash over her American Eagle ad campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The campaign plays on the words “jeans” and “genes,” which some critics claim alludes to eugenics—a theory widely discredited as scientifically inaccurate and ethically dangerous.
Trump said:
"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad. Is that right?"
You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that."
"If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
You can hear what Trump said in the video below.
That same day, Trump wrote a rambling post on Truth Social praising Sweeney and her American Eagle ad—and attacked other companies for their "woke" advertisements that he claims have "essentially destroyed" them.
He wrote:
"Sidney [sic] Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!"
"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."
"Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST."
"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."
"The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Many have criticized Trump's reaction.
Sweeney has not responded to Trump’s remarks.
She previously made headlines in 2023 after photos and videos from her mother’s birthday party surfaced online, showing some guests wearing MAGA hats.
At the time, Sweeney pushed back on the criticism, urging people to “stop making assumptions” and calling it “an innocent celebration” that was unfairly turned into “an absurd political statement.”