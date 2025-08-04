Skip to content

Before And After Photos Of White House Rose Garden Lawn Following Trump Makeover Are Truly Depressing

'Drag Race' Star Epically Calls Out JK Rowling's Transphobia Hypocrisy In Hilarious Takedown

Jinkx Monsoon; JK Rowling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon has the internet cheering after cleverly calling out why Harry Potter author JK Rowling's transphobia is so hypocritical.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 04, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Class was in session when Drag Race royalty Jinkx Monsoon joined Ziwe for a spicy sit-down, delivering a master class in shade—aimed squarely at none other than Joanne Kathleen “JK” Rowling.

The controversial Harry Potter author, now better known for her transphobic tweets than her wizarding world, has been under fire since 2019 for first championing Maya Forstater, a woman fired for anti-trans commentary.

Rowling didn’t stop there. In 2020, she published a 3,600-word essay outlining her take on “sex and gender issues,” brimming with misinformation and railing against those who “accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves.”

Her comments were even condemned by Harry Potter movie actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, who released a statement to The Trevor Project:

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Other celebrities have also publicly distanced themselves from Rowling, who continues to double, triple, and quadruple down on her anti-trans rhetoric.

So when Ziwe asked Jinkx Monsoon if JK Rowling would make a good Roxie Hart in Chicago, the queen of reading to filth didn’t hold back.

Feigning confusion, Jinkx deadpanned:

“Who is this? Who is this, Jake? Who is he? JK Rowling.”

When Ziwe clarified that Rowling “is a she,” Jinkx quipped that the name “JK” doesn’t exactly scream femininity.

Oh snap, Jinkx Monsoon just performed the verbal version of an Avada Kedavra spell.

Then, with a sly smirk, Jinkx took the opportunity to dig deeper:

“I know that oftentimes, female authors use initials so that people assume it’s a male writer. So, I have to presume that J.K. Rowling was unsatisfied with the way that the world saw her, and then she transitioned herself into a new personality so that the world would perceive her the way she wanted to be perceived…”

Ziwe’s reaction? A knowing sip from her drink and a simple, stunned: “Gagging.”

A quick refresher for the uncultured: Jinkx Monsoon is the first two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, snatching the crown in Season 5 and again in All Stars 7, earning the title “Queen of All Queens.” Monsoon is also known for her celebrity impersonations, including Judy Garland and Natasha Lyonne.

You can catch the shady exchange around the 23:50 mark in Ziwe’s interview—and yes, it’s worth watching all of it:

  - YouTubeZiwe/YouTube

As for Rowling, she has claimed that the name “JK” was her publisher’s idea to hide her gender, telling CNN’s Christiane Amanpour:

“Because, basically, they were trying to disguise my gender. And obviously, that lasted about three seconds, because – which is wonderful. I’m certainly not complaining, but the book won an award, and I got a big advance from America, and I got a lot of publicity. So I was outed as a woman.”

But here’s a question for Rowling: if gender disguise wasn’t such a big deal, why is she still using the name?

Let’s not forget: Rowling also penned her Cormoran Strike detective novels under the male pseudonym “Robert Galbraith.” The next installment under that name, The Hallmarked Man, drops September 2nd.

It’s pretty funny how Rowling dislikes identity fluidity, unless it involves her own pseudonyms.

During the interview, Jinkx also discussed her acclaimed Broadway career—from starring as Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical to joining the cast of the Tony-winning Oh, Mary! starting today. She opened up about balancing stage success with the very real experience of facing transphobia in public and online.

When asked which rights she gives “less of a f--k about: women’s rights or gay rights,” Monsoon gave a thoughtful—and mint-chewing—reply:

“Women’s rights have to come first for gay rights to come because gay rights won’t happen if women aren’t liberated fully.”

The internet, predictably, lit up with praise for Monsoon’s wit and wisdom.

  @gazzamuso/YouTube

  @joshuaobat/YouTube

  @loveinthematrix/YouTube

  @sagewilliams1164/YouTube

  @St.Jamshock/YouTube

  @euphoria186/YouTube

 
 
 
 
 

You can catch Jinkx Monsoon on Broadway in Oh, Mary! and her tour with fellow RuPaul Drag Show contestant BenDeLaCreme for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, touring from November 12 to December 30.

And you can catch comedian, writer, and fabulous host Ziwe at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 19 to August 24.

