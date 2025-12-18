Stay-At-Home Mom Offers Dire Warning For Other Moms After Husband Suddenly Files For Divorce

We've all heard the advice to not put all of our eggs in one basket, and while we generally think of that in terms of work, so that if one form of income dries up, we'll have a backup plan, it can apply to our relationships, too.
While it's perfectly okay to be in a monogamous relationship, we shouldn't place all of our happiness in our partner, or measure our sense of self-worth solely through the relationship, and it can be risky to fully depend on our partners financially.
TikToker @cortneygetsfit was finding out the trouble that could put her in at the age of 37, with a five-year-old and seven-year-old who depend on her, after her husband suddenly wanted to get a divorce.
She'd been out of the workforce for about ten years, in preparation for having children, raising them, and caring for their home. She didn't have any separate savings, and she hadn't worked from home outside of her duties as a stay-at-home mom.
Instead, she'd depended on a single credit card that her husband had paid off each month. Now that he wanted a divorce, he planned to shut off the credit card and take her off of his medical insurance plan, leaving her to wonder how she would get a job quickly enough and with a high enough income to cover all of her expenses for herself and her children.
Some fellow TikTokers urged @cortneygetsfit to get an attorney as soon as possible to acquire support.
Others felt this was a cautionary tale to never fully depend on someone else for financial support.
TikToker @cortneygetsfit was in total agreement with the individuals who said that this was the exact reason that women, particularly stay-at-home moms, should not depend entirely on their husbands. Even in the best relationships, that's technically financial abuse, as the wife has no access to money that could be the difference between life and death.
It's important to have a savings account, invest, or even have a part-time or freelance position from home, so that the résumé continues to develop, and money continues to flow. It'll be a nice buffer in the best of relationships, but it will quickly become a necessity in the worst of ones.