AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Stay-At-Home Mom Offers Dire Warning For Other Moms After Husband Suddenly Files For Divorce

Screenshots from @cortneygetsfit's TikTok video
@cortneygetsfit/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @cortneygetsfit is warning about how "vulnerable" stay-at-home moms are after her husband filed for divorce and cut off her credit cards.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
We've all heard the advice to not put all of our eggs in one basket, and while we generally think of that in terms of work, so that if one form of income dries up, we'll have a backup plan, it can apply to our relationships, too.

While it's perfectly okay to be in a monogamous relationship, we shouldn't place all of our happiness in our partner, or measure our sense of self-worth solely through the relationship, and it can be risky to fully depend on our partners financially.

TikToker @cortneygetsfit was finding out the trouble that could put her in at the age of 37, with a five-year-old and seven-year-old who depend on her, after her husband suddenly wanted to get a divorce.

She'd been out of the workforce for about ten years, in preparation for having children, raising them, and caring for their home. She didn't have any separate savings, and she hadn't worked from home outside of her duties as a stay-at-home mom.

Instead, she'd depended on a single credit card that her husband had paid off each month. Now that he wanted a divorce, he planned to shut off the credit card and take her off of his medical insurance plan, leaving her to wonder how she would get a job quickly enough and with a high enough income to cover all of her expenses for herself and her children.

You can watch the video here:

@cortneygetsfit

I never thought I’d be here. 37 years old. Two kids. No income. No safety net. And suddenly being told I need to ‘use my own card’ when I don’t even HAVE one. This is the reality for so many stay-at-home moms — and nobody prepares us for it. Maybe this is why I’ve been drowning in anxiety and depression. But I’m sharing it because too many of us are suffering in silence. If you’re going through something similar, you’re not alone. We deserve security. We deserve support. We deserve to feel safe starting over. #sahm #womenempowerment #divorcesupport #mentalhealthmatters #momsoftiktok @Cortney Gets Fit Save this post + Share it with another woman who needs this

Some fellow TikTokers urged @cortneygetsfit to get an attorney as soon as possible to acquire support.

Others felt this was a cautionary tale to never fully depend on someone else for financial support.

TikToker @cortneygetsfit was in total agreement with the individuals who said that this was the exact reason that women, particularly stay-at-home moms, should not depend entirely on their husbands. Even in the best relationships, that's technically financial abuse, as the wife has no access to money that could be the difference between life and death.

It's important to have a savings account, invest, or even have a part-time or freelance position from home, so that the résumé continues to develop, and money continues to flow. It'll be a nice buffer in the best of relationships, but it will quickly become a necessity in the worst of ones.

