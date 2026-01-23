Skip to content

Jessie Buckley Showers Praise On 'Hamnet' Costar Paul Mescal After His Oscars Snub

Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

Screenshot from @empty_heaven's TikTok video
@empty_heaven/TikTok

TikToker @empty_heaven put his musical talents to the test to see if he could help his attorney wife land a full-time job—and it actually kind of worked.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
It's no secret that the job market is incredibly tough right now, and in order to compete, anyone's best chance of standing out is doing something completely different.

People on LinkedIn and TikTok have joked over the last few years about adding music to job applicant profiles to add a certain vibe and message for potential job opportunities and recruiters.

To help out his wife, who is looking for a new job as an attorney, TikToker @empty_heaven took that idea and ran with it by writing a song for her, featuring her goals and qualifications.

Playing his keyboard, TikToker @empty_heaven sings:

"Somebody hire my wife."
"My wife is an attorney."
"She's a lot smarter than me."
"She’s looking for legal work in Chicago, or remote at legal writing, she’s the GOAT."
"Let me tell you her experience:"
"She’s done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU."
"I swear to God, if you hire her, she'll be a great addition to your crew."
"Somebody hire my wife."
"She's worked government and private."
"She’s got a real great mindset."
"She’s the f**king light of my life. Maybe I can help this way."
"Comment your email, and she’ll send you a résumé."

You can watch the video here:

@empty_heaven

My lawyer wife is looking for work; I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song. #lawyer #attorney #legalwork #jobsearch #lawyersoftiktok

A few TikTokers were busy grooving to the fun earworm of a song.

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

Some complimented TikToker @empty_heaven on supporting his wife during a difficult time.

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

Most loudly advocated for TikToker @empty_heaven's wife to start getting interviews and offers.

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

@empty_heaven/TikTok

Just three days later, the TikToker and his wife had an update.

Though it was much too soon for her to actually have an offer in place, TikToker @empty_heaven had received many messages that featured support, contact information, and job listings for him to pass on to his wife.

She was already in conversation with a few opportunities, and the future was looking bright.

@empty_heaven

UPDATE. My little “Somebody Hire My Wife” song has exceeded all expectations…especially for Nicolette. I provided some fabulous updates in the video (and actually got her involved in it for a second). Please DM any and all leads in Chicago you may have! We have covered an insane amount of ground for 3 days, but the hunt continues. Also, sorry about any DMs or comments involving needing a lawyer PERSONALLY; she actually doesn’t have her own practice and is more of a staff attorney/counsel/legal writer! #lawyer #attorney #jobsearch #legalwork #lawyersoftiktok

The current job market encourages people to show their personality in their applications and include interesting information that helps them stand apart from the crowd.

Writing a song with qualifications might be the most ingenious and fun interpretation to date.

Now if you'll excuse us, we have an earworm to dance to.

