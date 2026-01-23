Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

It's no secret that the job market is incredibly tough right now, and in order to compete, anyone's best chance of standing out is doing something completely different.
People on LinkedIn and TikTok have joked over the last few years about adding music to job applicant profiles to add a certain vibe and message for potential job opportunities and recruiters.
To help out his wife, who is looking for a new job as an attorney, TikToker @empty_heaven took that idea and ran with it by writing a song for her, featuring her goals and qualifications.
Playing his keyboard, TikToker @empty_heaven sings:
"Somebody hire my wife."
"My wife is an attorney."
"She's a lot smarter than me."
"She’s looking for legal work in Chicago, or remote at legal writing, she’s the GOAT."
"Let me tell you her experience:"
"She’s done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU."
"I swear to God, if you hire her, she'll be a great addition to your crew."
"Somebody hire my wife."
"She's worked government and private."
"She’s got a real great mindset."
"She’s the f**king light of my life. Maybe I can help this way."
"Comment your email, and she’ll send you a résumé."
You can watch the video here:
@empty_heaven
My lawyer wife is looking for work; I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song. #lawyer #attorney #legalwork #jobsearch #lawyersoftiktok
A few TikTokers were busy grooving to the fun earworm of a song.
Some complimented TikToker @empty_heaven on supporting his wife during a difficult time.
Most loudly advocated for TikToker @empty_heaven's wife to start getting interviews and offers.
Just three days later, the TikToker and his wife had an update.
Though it was much too soon for her to actually have an offer in place, TikToker @empty_heaven had received many messages that featured support, contact information, and job listings for him to pass on to his wife.
She was already in conversation with a few opportunities, and the future was looking bright.
@empty_heaven
UPDATE. My little “Somebody Hire My Wife” song has exceeded all expectations…especially for Nicolette. I provided some fabulous updates in the video (and actually got her involved in it for a second). Please DM any and all leads in Chicago you may have! We have covered an insane amount of ground for 3 days, but the hunt continues. Also, sorry about any DMs or comments involving needing a lawyer PERSONALLY; she actually doesn’t have her own practice and is more of a staff attorney/counsel/legal writer! #lawyer #attorney #jobsearch #legalwork #lawyersoftiktok
The current job market encourages people to show their personality in their applications and include interesting information that helps them stand apart from the crowd.
Writing a song with qualifications might be the most ingenious and fun interpretation to date.
Now if you'll excuse us, we have an earworm to dance to.