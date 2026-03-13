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TikToker Sparks Debate With Viral Theory About How Men's Meat Intake Directly Relates To Their Attitude Towards Women

Screenshots from Esme Hewitt's TikTok video
@esmehewitt/TikTok

TikToker Esme Hewitt is going viral after she posited: "I personally think that if you can't reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 13, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There have been correlations brewing on social media, especially TikTok, about toxic masculinity and a person's relationship with cats, arguing that men who do not like cats are more likely to be toxic and entitled because they don't like interacting with an animal that requires consent in order to exchange affection.

Now, a similar theory is brewing about meat consumption and views on vegan products, like soy, and tofu, in relationship with toxic masculinity. With a certain entitlement to have meat at every meal, preferring the flavor of meat over the environmental impact, and the entitlement and convenience of easily-acquired protein, all speak to features of toxic masculinity.

Journalist and TikToker Esme Hewitt was inspired to talk about this after seeing an impactful quote on TikTok.

The quote that prompted Hewitt's take was:

"The way that a man views tofu reflects how they view women."

Hewitt then argued in her video:

"I think that how anyone views vegetarianism, veganism, tofu, reflects who they are as a person, politically and morally."
"I personally think that if you can't reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish."
"Like, what do you mean you can't just have a veggie burger every once in a while? Why are you turning up your nose to tofu?"
"We all know the world is dying. Rainforests are being chopped down to make warehouses to kill animals in, and you just don't give a f**k."
"It speaks so loudly about how you view the environment, how you view animal welfare, and even yourself. Meat isn't that good for you."
"The way that people view meat as a whole, especially the idea of not getting enough protein, that really reminds me of toxic masculinity. Whenever I go on dates with men and they find out I'm veggie, they'll be so shocked at where I was getting my protein from."
"I do think there is a correlation between attitudes of meat, and women, and the environment, and empathy, and just what kind of person you are."

Hewitt also quipped in the caption:

"If you're ordering a meat feast pizza, that's a red flag, and you're weird."

You can watch the video here:

@esmehewitt

If you’re ordering a meat feast pizza that’s a red flag and you’re weird

Fellow TikTokers agreed with Hewitt's take.

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

@esmehewitt/TikTok

It's totally understandable that we want certain things, and we'd love for those things to come easily. We are human, after all, and we enjoy convenience!

But there's something to be said about how our entitlement encroaches on other people's and other living things' way of life. Prioritizing flavor, texture, and convenient protein is understandable some of the time, but when it becomes your whole personality, it speaks volumes about how you value others.

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