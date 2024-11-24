Woman Unloads On TikToker Who Questioned Man's Masculinity For Drinking Iced Coffee

A TikToker aiming to chastise a man for drinking an iced coffee *gasp* ended up being called out by a fellow TikToker, and the masses are cheering.
TikToker Lady J (@this_is_the_ladyj) came to the rescue of an innocent coffee drinker after another TikToker questioned his masculinity over his beverage of choice.
The original video showed a guy at a coffee shop happily working away on his computer and sipping on a cold coffee, extra whip.
Text on the TikTok read, "Men used to go to war," as the camera zoomed in on the man taking a drink.
Five seconds into the video, Lady J whipped in, unloading on the TikToker for attempting to emasculate the guy for not drinking black coffee.
"News flash: men still actually do go to war, and they have been for quite a while."
"But I digress."
"It will never cease to amaze me how much some individuals like to be in other people's business."
She continued:
"This gentleman is just sitting there, minding his own business...enjoying his beverage of choice."
"And yet, there are still some who will criticize him for not drinking a 'manly enough' beverage."
The TikToker drove her message home:
"As if it wasn't enough that there have been complaints about toxic masculinity, people still criticize someone for not appearing 'manly' enough."
"Pick which way you want it, because you can't have it both ways."
You can watch below.
Viewers of the TikTok, which has been seen more than 5 million times now, completely agreed with the TikToker and applauded her for calling out the creator of the original video.
And several in the comments who did actually "go to war" chimed in, as well.
Good for Lady J for calling out the TikToker. No one should fear scrutiny simply over a coffee order.