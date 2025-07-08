Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Video Of Young Willem Dafoe In 1975 Resurfaces—And Fans Are Thirsty AF

Willem Dafoe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A viral video of young Willem Dafoe from a 1975 theatre production has sparked fan thirst after resurfacing.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 08, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Willem Dafoe is one of those actors who has been in so many roles that nearly everyone has a favorite version of him.

But where most people might think of more recent roles, some remember Dafoe in his younger years, and some Redditor decided it was time for more people to recognize the actor back when he was taking over the stage.

In his younger years, back in the 1970s, Dafoe looked a little like Heath Ledger, maybe even Bill Skarsgård, and he could definitely be a bonus brother for Hanson.

Now that clips from his stage work have circulated, people are not shy about sharing their feelings about his looks.

Check out this video:

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

Young Willem Dafoe began to trend again when Redditor "voguediaries" shared a clip of his popular stage work on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit.

"Willem DaFINE."
from Fauxmoi

Fellow Redditors struggled to process what Dafoe looked like when he was young.

"Some would say I’m on the internet too much. I can’t believe this is the first time I’m seeing him young." - _thegoldentaco

"Wow, I've never seen him young." - wildbees

"Another Skarsgard? They have incredible early-life heartthrob to later-life super-villain looking genes." - NoirGamester

"I'm sorry, who is that? He could walk up to me right now and show me that picture of himself, and I still wouldn't believe him." - foxybreath

"I’m sweating. He is one of my most revered actors. He’s on my iPhone notes list of oddly attractive men that I’ve curated for a decade plus. But this. I have never seen him young. Someone quick! Start me a cold shower. I feel faint." - alaskankitty6

"D**n... He's still fine as f**k to me at his current age, but HOT D**N, if I lived through this era of him, I'd be feral and insufferable." - say-kobe-and-throw

"This is so exciting to me. I knew I was thirsting after this strange five-foot-tall goblin for a good reason. I KNEW IT." - ugoodhun

"Oh god, he's just my type, HELP." - emmashawn

"His hair is perfect. I can’t decide if I want to see it on me or a prospective suitor more. Also, he is extremely well spoken, just hitting every syllable with a crispy snap. It’s very incongruous to see someone look like a SoCal surfer burnout, but also be this eloquent. Wow." - UnlikelyDecision9820

"I'm sorry, Willem, I was not familiar with your game." - igetwrecked

Thoughts of a young Dafoe also spread across Twitter (X).


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

We all knew Willem Dafoe must have been young at some point, but between his age and his extensive list of acting credits, it's easy for his younger years to be lost in the sauce.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At Conservative Critics Who Want Her To 'Shut Up' About Politics And 'Act'

Nothing seems to get conservatives' goats quite like celebrities having political opinions—well, liberal and leftist celebrities, anyway.

They seem to love it when weird right-wing celebs like Kevin Sorbo get on the internet and say bizarre, usually counterfactual nonsense, or when JK Rowling does her darnedest to make her legacy not about Harry Potter but about her weird obsession with trans people.

Ann Coulter
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

Far-right provocateur Ann Coulter is facing fierce criticism after she made a genocidal remark in a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Yazzie, in a speech at last year's annual Socialism Conference, said "decolonization is the only thing that is going to save us as a species" during a panel hosted by Red Nation, a Native American nonprofit that advocates for Palestinian and Native American rights. She also said that the United States is the "greatest predator empire that has ever existed" and said it should be dismantled.

James Gunn
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Superman director James Gunn issued a response to the "jerks" who criticize the political themes inherent to the superhero's story, expressing his hope that seeing the movie will "make people a little nicer."

Speaking with The Times of London, Gunn stressed that the story of Superman is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States largely centered around the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Woman cringing and covering her face with a scarf
Photo by Cory Bouthillette on Unsplash

Things People Do In Relationships That Seem Sweet But Are Actually Toxic

Content Warning: Controlling and Toxic Relationship Behaviors

We've all either been involved in or witnessed a relationship where we saw something that we thought was cute or sweet at first, but we eventually found the behavior to be troubling or "too much."

A piggy bank surrounded by loose change.
coin bank
Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash

'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

When money is tight, we look for every possible way to avoid spending it.

As much as we might find ourselves missing out on some of the nicer things life has to offer, we find ourselves contented by the fact that we will always have enough money in our bank accounts to pay our bills on time.

