Video Of Young Willem Dafoe In 1975 Resurfaces—And Fans Are Thirsty AF

Willem Dafoe is one of those actors who has been in so many roles that nearly everyone has a favorite version of him.
But where most people might think of more recent roles, some remember Dafoe in his younger years, and some Redditor decided it was time for more people to recognize the actor back when he was taking over the stage.
In his younger years, back in the 1970s, Dafoe looked a little like Heath Ledger, maybe even Bill Skarsgård, and he could definitely be a bonus brother for Hanson.
Now that clips from his stage work have circulated, people are not shy about sharing their feelings about his looks.
Check out this video:
Young Willem Dafoe began to trend again when Redditor "voguediaries" shared a clip of his popular stage work on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit.
"Willem DaFINE."
Fellow Redditors struggled to process what Dafoe looked like when he was young.
"Some would say I’m on the internet too much. I can’t believe this is the first time I’m seeing him young." - _thegoldentaco
"Wow, I've never seen him young." - wildbees
"Another Skarsgard? They have incredible early-life heartthrob to later-life super-villain looking genes." - NoirGamester
"I'm sorry, who is that? He could walk up to me right now and show me that picture of himself, and I still wouldn't believe him." - foxybreath
"I’m sweating. He is one of my most revered actors. He’s on my iPhone notes list of oddly attractive men that I’ve curated for a decade plus. But this. I have never seen him young. Someone quick! Start me a cold shower. I feel faint." - alaskankitty6
"D**n... He's still fine as f**k to me at his current age, but HOT D**N, if I lived through this era of him, I'd be feral and insufferable." - say-kobe-and-throw
"This is so exciting to me. I knew I was thirsting after this strange five-foot-tall goblin for a good reason. I KNEW IT." - ugoodhun
"Oh god, he's just my type, HELP." - emmashawn
"His hair is perfect. I can’t decide if I want to see it on me or a prospective suitor more. Also, he is extremely well spoken, just hitting every syllable with a crispy snap. It’s very incongruous to see someone look like a SoCal surfer burnout, but also be this eloquent. Wow." - UnlikelyDecision9820
"I'm sorry, Willem, I was not familiar with your game." - igetwrecked
Thoughts of a young Dafoe also spread across Twitter (X).
We all knew Willem Dafoe must have been young at some point, but between his age and his extensive list of acting credits, it's easy for his younger years to be lost in the sauce.