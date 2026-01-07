Skip to content

People Break Down Which Careers Are A Total Relationship Turn-Off

'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Has Fans Cackling With Video Of Her 'Botched' Cosmetic Procedures At Med Spa

Chloe Fineman
Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Fineman shared a video of several of her post-cosmetic procedure selfies on Instagram, including photos of her swollen and bruised face—and fans can't help but laugh.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Since 2026 has just begun, many of us are still in our "New Year, New Me!" era.

Those who are financially able to do so might take that mantra more literally and book appointments with medical spas and plastic surgeons for fillers, Botox, and other procedures.

But as we all know, sometimes the results aren't always worth the work—and even the best results are never immediate.

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman decided to create a satirical video to mark the occasion of getting cosmetic work done, including lying about travel plans and "hiding in caves like bears" afterwards.

The video features photos of Fineman after getting procedures done, her skin sometimes looking red and swollen, while other times she looks physically uncomfortable.

And what better accompaniment for a video like this than Sarah McLachlan's "In the Arms of an Angel"?

Fineman reflects in a voiceover:

"Every year, hundreds of women will say they're going on a trip or visiting family in Connecticut."
"But really, they'll be going ham at a med spa, doing crazy s**t like laser stuff, salmon j**z, sculptra plaster, or whatever the h**l this was."
"These women will hide themselves away in caves like bears while taking hundreds of selfies that they'll send to friends and family, who will lie and say, 'It's not that bad.'"

Then Fineman quips:

"This year, I pledge to stop the cycle."
"Just kidding. I'm going Friday!"

You can see the video here:

Fans were in stitches over Fineman's humor and honesty in the video.

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

@chloeiscrazy/Instagram

It's admittedly pretty funny how these procedures can backfire in the short term, and we love Fineman for finding a way to poke fun at herself, laugh, and for share that laughter with fans!

