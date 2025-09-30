Alyssa Milano Speaks Out In Powerful Post About Her Decision To Remove Her Breast Implants

With her cosmetic reversal surgery, actress Alyssa Milano has gone from Charmed to "free."
In a powerful Instagram post, the Charmed lead posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown and surgical cap, smiling proudly into the camera prior to her surgery to remove her breast implants, which had created a false sense of identity in her life.
Like many women, Milano felt pressured to conform to beauty standards—in her case, with breast implants. After sporting them for several decades and never feeling truly like herself, she decided to reclaim her body and her identity.
She wrote in the caption:
"Today, I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me."
"I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy."
"And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands."
"Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants. What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms."
"I’m also tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants, making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way."
"Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up, and they are gone."
"There is so much joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place."
"Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free."
Milano also later edited the caption to include a sweet little update:
"Update: I’m cozy in my bed, eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support."
You can see the post here:
Fans were supportive of Milano's decision and cheered her on.
There's nothing quite as empowering as doing something that makes you feel true to yourself. And Milano not only empowered herself—she set an example for other women who might feel pressured to look "the part" that the world expects them to fulfill.