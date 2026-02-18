U.S. Figure Skater Amber Glenn Had The Best Response After Getting Surprise Video Message From Madonna

Team USA's Amber Glenn skated an incredible, gold-winning short program to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" at the 2026 Olympics.

Glenn performed a seemingly flawless program, perfectly blending personal style and expected technique through her combinations, corkscrews, and interacting with the crowd.

At the end of her program, she threw her fists in the air and became emotional, waving to the audience from the ice.

You can watch Glenn's short program on Reddit here:

Before her short program, Glenn was practicing her routine and being interviewed. During the interview, she was handed a cell phone and told that a very special fan had a message for her about her upcoming performance.

They told her to click "play" on the message whenever she was ready, and it was none other than Madonna on the other side.

Madonna applauded Glenn and her performance:

"Amber Glenn, I just watched you skate to my song, 'Like a Prayer,' and I have to tell you, I was blown away by it."

"You are an incredible skater. So strong, so beautiful, so brave."

Glenn struggled to stay composed in the face of that compliment, but Madonna continued:

"I can't imagine that you would not win."

"So I just want to say good luck... and go get that gold!"

Glenn was left totally speechless, staring around at the people on her team with her mouth agape.

She finally startled herself out of the trance and said:

"Sorry, I'm in shock. I'm in complete shock."

"Oh my god! I'm legitimately shaking."

Glenn then turned her attention to the camera and addressed Madonna:

"My Queen, thank you so much."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

"You are beautiful, stunning, amazing, and you are an icon, a legend forever."

"Thank you for supporting athletes in their artistic ventures."

"I hope I can do the song justice."

"Thank you. Thank you."

You can watch the special moment here:

Fans enjoyed this special moment between the two women.









































This had to be such a special moment for Glenn, not only hearing from Madonna but also being recognized as a fellow artist by someone so widely revered.

This was an incredible year for Amber Glenn, and we can only imagine there's much more in store for her at future Olympic events.