Skip to content

Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ilia Malinin Hints At 'Vile Online Hatred' With Cryptic Instagram Post After Struggle At Olympics

Ilia Malinin
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

U.S. men's figure skater Ilia Malinin, who was heavily favored to win gold in Milan, shared a dark video about his struggles on Instagram after faltering at his first Olympics.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Team USA's Ilia Malinin making any mistakes on the ice, let alone missing multiple combinations and taking two falls while attempting quads, couldn't have been further from what everyone expected during this year's Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately for him, instead of taking home gold this year, he faced multiple complications on the ice, including several single and double axels where they should have been quadruples, and two significant falls that led to multiple red marks on his routine.

You can watch Malinin's performance here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

At the end of his routine, Malinin's expression immediately fell, and he held his face in his hands as the audience roared their support. Some even rose from their seats, including Simone Biles, who was caught on camera.

But the pair of falls and several missed combinations were too heavy of a blow, especially for a young-and-hopeful like Ilia Malinin, who had seemed destined to take home gold this year.

Some internet users took the opportunity to be unkind to Malinin, posting bullying comments about his skills and performance on the ice.

After receiving the backlash, Malinin shared an emotional video on Instagram.

The video was a montage of moments throughout his Olympic career so far, featuring clips of the highest of high moments and the lowest of lows. As someone who struggles with his mental health, the low moments were especially low, particularly when he let himself and his fans down, and still had to face the comment sections.

Malinin captioned the video:

"On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside."
"Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind, and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure."
"It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story."

You can watch the video here:

Viewers responded compassionately to the video.

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin/Instagram

After the video surfaced, fellow Team USA men's figure skater Maxim Naumov spoke up on Malinin's behalf.

"I really just want him to know that we love him, and we care about him."
"His performance and what he did on the ice that day in the free program, it doesn’t define him."
"In those moments, it’s how you respond, and knowing him, I know that he’s going to be OK.”

Any of us who ever tried to participate in a sport can remember the days of learning the rules, trying to perfect the moves, and tearing ourselves down when we made mistakes.

For some reason, when a person becomes a professional athlete, we lose sight of the fact that not only are they performing more complicated tasks than we ever attempted, but that they're also still human and can make mistakes from time to time.

Latest News

Miss J. Alexander; Tyra Banks
Celebrities

Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Sarah Spain; JD Vance
Political News

ESPN Commentator Claps Back After Her Comments About 'Demon' Vance Spark Hate From MAGA Trolls

Marc Kennedy during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Curling Round Robin.
Trending

Canadian Olympic Curler Sparks Flurry Of Memes After He's Accused Of Cheating By 'Poking' Stone

Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
Trending

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

More from Trending

Screenshots from @annalee's TikTok video
@annalee/TikTok

Parents Go Viral After Surprising Daughter With 'Period Cake' To Take Shame Out Of Menstruation

Whether a person is comfortable talking about it or not, most women will go through a monthly menstrual cycle, starting in their teens, and continuing until they reach perimenopause.

But for some reason, women are often shamed for having their period, for having to purchase period products, for accidentally getting something on their clothes, and definitely for any of the side effects, like body pains and heightened emotions.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Vox Media

GOP Slammed After Mocking JB Pritzker's Weight With Juvenile Valentine's Day Post

Republicans are facing bipartisan criticism after the national party shared a cruel post on X targeting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his weight on Valentine's Day.

The national GOP account shared an image depicting Pritzker eating fast food—including a burger, pizza, chicken, and nachos—alongside the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaliyah Steward speaks out about the controversy surrounding a Black History Month flyer at Florida A&M University.
WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando / YouTube

Florida A&M Does About-Face After Banning Student From Using 'Black' In Flyer For Black History Month Event

A Black History Month event at Florida A&M University ignited controversy after a student organizer said she was instructed to remove the word “Black” from promotional materials, a move the university has since described as a “staff-level error.”

For many, the directive struck a nerve at Florida’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Keep ReadingShow less
James Talarico; Stephen Colbert
CBS

Stephen Colbert Rips CBS For Banning Interview With Texas Democrat Due To FCC Threat

Late-night host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS for attempting to ban him from interviewing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, and from even mentioning the interview on air, due to threats from Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Talarico, who represents Texas in the state House, has previously made headlines for calling out Texas Republicans for "trying to force public schools" to display the Ten Commandments and has generated significant buzz as a forceful voice for Democrats in a state largely in the hands of the GOP.

Keep ReadingShow less
American Girl Dolls; Tweet by @deestiv
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images; @deestiv/X

American Girl Dolls Just Got An 'Ozempic' Makeover For The 'Modern Era'—And People Are Not Impressed

There's nothing quite like the grip American Girl dolls had on Millennials during the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

Created in 1986 by the Pleasant Company, American Girl dolls were meant to model positive core values with dolls that resembled young women from various time periods across American history and different favorite hobbies, like horseback riding and cheerleading.

Keep ReadingShow less