Apple CEO Tim Cook Slammed After Groveling To Trump By Giving Him Custom Golden Gift

Owner Of MAGA-Themed 'Trump Burger' Chain Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the White House bearing gifts. The billionaire brought MAGA Republican President Donald Trump a new "award" to add to his collection.

Cook's gift was an engraved Corning Gorilla Glass—like the kind they manufacture for iPhones—disc set on a 24-karat gold base.

At the top of the disc, Trump's name was engraved, followed by "Apple American manufacturing program," while "MADE IN USA 2025" and what appeared to be Cook's signature graced the bottom.

The Apple logo was cut out of the center.

Cook said of the gift:

"It is a unique unit of one."

He then added it was designed by an unnamed "former" Marine Corps Corporal who now works for Apple.

During the press conference to show off his latest golden bauble, Trump said of Cook:

"You know this gentleman, one of the truly great legends of our time in my book."

He later added:

"One of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators anywhere in the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook. It’s an amazing job."

You can watch Cook describe Trump's gift here:

The move—by Apple and Cook—was heavily criticized.

COOK is just another ROTTEN APPLE 🍎 🚩 Tim not only DONATED $1M to Trump's inauguration fund 😵💫…🚩 He's now SUCKING UP to Trump by giving him solid gold gifts 🎁 🙄 #TimeToDitchApple #RottenApple

— BeSeriousUSA 🐝 (@beserioususa.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 3:51 PM


Many felt the latest Trump bribe would fit in perfectly with the gaudy gold decor that has infested the White House for Trump 2.0.

At the end of a press conference filled with the usual rambling, bragging, and blatant lies, Trump concluded:

"I want to thank Tim Cook. He’s a great, great man, a visionary, a businessman. Just about every quality you can have other than athleticism."

And after Cook gave him such a nice gift?

