Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Falling For Obviously AI-Generated Video Of Tim Walz Mocking Trump

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

CEO Who Snatched Tennis Player's Hat From Kid At U.S. Open Speaks Out To Apologize

Piotr Szczerek snatching a hat from a young fan of Kamil Majchrzak at the U.S. Open
ESPN

Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of paving company Drogbruk, shared an apology on Facebook after video of him snatching Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a young fan's hand at the U.S. Open sparked backlash.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 03, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Piotr Szczerek became the internet's latest super villain a few days ago thanks to a viral video showing him snatching a tennis player's hat from a young fan.

Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, was shown wresting the hat that tennis player Kamil Majchrzak had autographed for the boy at the U.S. Open, sparking major outrage.

The moment is downright mean-spirited, and the boy's crestfallen face as Szczerek and his companion appear to laugh during the incident as they shoved the hat into a bag had people furious.

Now, Szczerek has spoken out to apologize for what he had said was a mistake and a misunderstanding.

In a post on Facebook, Szczerek claimed that is was not his "intent to steal away a prized memento from the young fan."

"I became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory, and I believed Majchrzak was handing a hat to me to give to my sons, who had previously asked for autographs."

That is not at all what the footage seems to show, however.

In the video, Szczerek appears to be waiting for the exact moment Majchrzak finished signing the hat so he could snatch it away at precisely the right moment, smiling the entire time.

The young boy can also be seen pleading with Szczerek to give the hat back, which Szczerek clearly ignores.

It's pretty hard to square the visuals with Szczerek's claims. Nevertheless, he apologized profusely.

Szczerek wrote:

"I would like to unequivocally apologize to the young boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself..."
"...Regardless of what I believed was happening, the actions I took hurt the young boy and disappointed the fans."

Szczerek went on to say that he had sent the autographed hat back to the boy, and pledged to up the ante on the years-long charity work he says he and his wife have done to "support children and young athletes."

He also claimed that social media comments attributed to him and his wife, in which they doubled down on the incident and threatened to sue those criticizing them, were fake.

Given the disconnect between the video and Szczerek's version of events, not many people were buying his apology.



But the story does have a happy ending, at least for Majchrzak and the boy in question.

After the incident went viral, Majchrzak reached out to his Instagram followers to see if they could help him identify the boy.

It worked, and the player did a meet-and-greet with his young fan, at which he snapped photos with him and gifted him a replacement hat for the one that was taken from him.

Their meet-up has definitely warmed the internet's hearts.




It's so easy to just not be an insufferable jerk. More people should try it!

Latest News

Kristi Noem
Political News

Kristi Noem Dragged After Making Wild Claim About How Trump Saved LA By Sending In Troops

Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Celebrities

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

John Sampson at Hersheypark; Screenshot from @FearBuck's video
Trending

Heroic Dad Who Helped Save Boy After He Wandered Onto Hersheypark Monorail Tracks Speaks Out

More from Trending

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

Sometimes people serve as examples of how to accomplish a goal. And sometimes they're examples of what not to do.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has rightfully garnered a reputation for being the latter. A well-documented failure in multiple business ventures, as part of a charitable foundation, a diplomat, and a respected leader, he's now showing developers and DIYers how not to do renovations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bella Ramsey
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bella Ramsey shuts down haters

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has a simple message for people who can’t stop doomscrolling their way through the HBO juggernaut: don’t watch.

And honestly, it’s not the worst advice after all the backlash to (spoiler alert) Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller meeting a golf-club-to-the-head end in Season 2, courtesy of Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pauly Shore; Pauly Shore in Facebook video
John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Images; Pauly Shore/Facebook

Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Many people do not have a great relationship with doctors and medical care in general, but it's important to stay on top of our health, including being aware of what's going on with our bodies.

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore just shouted out the importance of regular appointments, including a full body scan if the person can swing it financially, because they might not be able to afford the consequences otherwise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Newsom threatens Kid Rock

The never-ending saga continues in Game of Trolls, where Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest move is a threat to exile Kid Rock from California. It began when the governor posted an AI-generated meme of the musician, who is an outspoken Trump supporter, dressed like Uncle Sam with the caption “Kid Rock Wants YOU to Support Gavin Newsom.”

Kid Rock—true to form—snapped back with:

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evans; Snoop Dogg
Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty Images; Prince Williams / Contributor/Getty Images

Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

Disney and Pixar's 2022 Lightyear proved to be one of the more controversial releases from the house of mouse.

The movie featured a same-sex couple, as well as a very brief kiss between them, resulting in homophobes across the country calling for boycotts of the film

Keep ReadingShow less