Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Chris Martin Accidentally Caught Tech CEO Having Affair With HR Chief On Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam—And Whoops!

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
@instaagraace/TikTok

The Coldplay frontman awkwardly called out Astronomer CEO Andy Byron for having "an affair" with his HR head Kristin Cabot after they were spotted together on the jumbotron.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 18, 2025
Whew! A Coldplay concert hasn't been this awkward since the iconic band was upstaged by Beyoncé at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

A pair of colleagues are in hot water after seemingly being outed having an affair at Coldplay's recent tour stop in Boston when they were caught snuggling on the jumbotron.

CEO of tech company Astronomer Andy Byron and his head of HR Kristin Cabot were instantly shocked when they showed up on the arena's screens after being caught by Coldplay's roving crowd camera.

 

Their surprised reaction and instant attempt to hide had Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipping about the obvious: 

"Either they're having an affair or they are shy."

Who knew Chris Martin was this shady and messy?! Naturally the moment instantly went viral, and it's all the internet has been talking about for the past couple days.

Because Byron is very much married—and getting lovey-dovey with your fellow C-suite colleague is not exactly on the up-and-up even when you're single.

And, of course, the internet never met a boundary it wouldn't immediately cross, so Byron's wife has already been tracked down online and people have been flooding her Facebook with comments about her presumably (but allegedly!) philandering husband.

 
 

Of course, none of us know the details of Byron's relationship—for all we, the internet, and Martin know, the pair were already separated or something.

Still, the optics of the situation are undeniably shady. Internet users trawling the company's LinkedIn page as well as Byron's and Cabot's personal pages quickly sussed out that Cabot had only been in her job for a few months after allegedly being promoted to it by Byron.

Yeah, this looks about as messy as you can get! And there's nothing the internet loves more than a mess.

The reaction online has been a combination of hilarious and obsessive.

 
 


 
 
 


 
 
 

But others have been critical of the way Byron's and Cabot's families' privacy has been invaded in the process.

 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 

It's pretty awful to think about what this is all doing to them and their families. But, if nothing else, it's an object lesson: If you're going to go out in public with your sidepiece, you might want to make sure you you're not blowing your own cover in the process.

