Zohran Mamdani Trolls Critics Who Say He's Too Young To Be NYC Mayor With Hilarious Announcement

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced many attacks from critics who say that he, at 33, is too young to be the mayor of the country's financial capital, and perhaps the most famous city in the world.
So he decided to post a "very important announcement" video on social media to respond to critics who are "worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."
In it, he walks up to a podium and says:
"Good morning. I know some of you have expressed concerns about my age. You are worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."
"And I want you to know, I hear you. That’s why this weekend I’ll be making a change. I’m turning 34."
“I’m committing that for every single day from here on out, I will grow older. It’s not something I ever wanted to do, but I know it matters to you. So I am."
At one point, he blows out the candle of a birthday cake handed to him by someone offscreen and continues:
"Let's cut to the chase: The best birthday gift you can give me is to come on out and canvas. This is the last weekend before early voting starts on Saturday, October 25."
He directed his viewers to go to his website, sign up for canvassing and to "bring a friend, bring a date, bring your parents, bring everyone you know," adding:
"The best gift is to beat Andrew Cuomo a second time. And the only way we can do that is if we do it together. So let’s go knock.”
You can see his announcement video below.
People loved every second of the video—Mamdani's social media game is strong.
Mamdani maintains a substantial lead in the New York City mayoral race.
According to the latest Fox News poll, Mamdani held a commanding 21-point advantage among registered voters in New York City, with 49% backing him compared to 28% for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and 13% for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Among likely voters, Mamdani’s support climbed past the majority threshold, reaching 52%, while Cuomo drew 28% and Sliwa 14%. Support for Mamdani has increased 5 percentage points among likely voters and 4 points among registered voters since last month's Fox News survey.