Skip to content

White Sox Fan Pope Leo's Trolling Response To Someone Shouting 'Go Cubs!' Has The Internet Cackling

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zohran Mamdani Trolls Critics Who Say He's Too Young To Be NYC Mayor With Hilarious Announcement

Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@ZohranKMamdani/X

Mamdani shared a trolling "very important announcement" video on social media to respond to critics who are "worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 17, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced many attacks from critics who say that he, at 33, is too young to be the mayor of the country's financial capital, and perhaps the most famous city in the world.

So he decided to post a "very important announcement" video on social media to respond to critics who are "worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."

In it, he walks up to a podium and says:

"Good morning. I know some of you have expressed concerns about my age. You are worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."
"And I want you to know, I hear you. That’s why this weekend I’ll be making a change. I’m turning 34."
“I’m committing that for every single day from here on out, I will grow older. It’s not something I ever wanted to do, but I know it matters to you. So I am."

At one point, he blows out the candle of a birthday cake handed to him by someone offscreen and continues:

"Let's cut to the chase: The best birthday gift you can give me is to come on out and canvas. This is the last weekend before early voting starts on Saturday, October 25."

He directed his viewers to go to his website, sign up for canvassing and to "bring a friend, bring a date, bring your parents, bring everyone you know," adding:

"The best gift is to beat Andrew Cuomo a second time. And the only way we can do that is if we do it together. So let’s go knock.”

You can see his announcement video below.

People loved every second of the video—Mamdani's social media game is strong.


Mamdani maintains a substantial lead in the New York City mayoral race.

According to the latest Fox News poll, Mamdani held a commanding 21-point advantage among registered voters in New York City, with 49% backing him compared to 28% for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and 13% for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Among likely voters, Mamdani’s support climbed past the majority threshold, reaching 52%, while Cuomo drew 28% and Sliwa 14%. Support for Mamdani has increased 5 percentage points among likely voters and 4 points among registered voters since last month's Fox News survey.

Latest News

Screenshot from u/Reality_Rose/Reddit
Trending

Thrifter Floored After Finding Poignant Notes From Original Owner Left In Vintage Purses

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

AOC Has Mic Drop Response To MAGA Republicans Who Try To Mock 'Democratic Priorities'

Screenshots from New Berlin Public Library's 'trust fall' skit
Trending

Wisconsin Public Library Has Internet Cackling With Unexpectedly Hilarious 'Trust Fall' Video

Dave Taylor
Political News

GOP Rep. Blames Coordinated 'Ruse' After Swastika Image Is Seen Displayed In His Office

More from News/political-news

A kitchen counter with appliances all over it
sink beside window
Photo by Arun Clarke on Unsplash

Everyday Items People Didn't Realize Were Super Expensive Until They Had To Buy Them

As children, we dream of becoming adults.

Living our own lives in our own homes, no longer under the rules and regulations of our parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
deceased family dog named Chop
KFOX14/CBS4

Popular Account 'We Rate Dogs' Unloads On Border Patrol For Killing Family's Beloved Dog During Search

As the internet evolved, certain social media accounts became known for providing wholesome, feel good content, like I Can Has Cheezburger?, The Dodo, and We Rate Dogs. Unsurprisingly, all three focus primarily on animals, offering amusing or heartfelt stories, videos, and memes as an escape from the trials and tribulations of daily life.

But the folks at We Rate Dogs recently took a departure from their usual content.

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of co-workers sit a table in a conference room in a laid back, modern setting.
Photo by Redd Francisco on Unsplash

Unwritten Workplace Rules That Newcomers Learn The Hard Way

There are basic rules when at work.

Rules so basic they don't even need mentioning... until they do.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mortal Combat'; Mom holding her newborn baby
Midway Games; Sarah Mason/Getty Images

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

A common piece of advice that most first-time parents hear is that not only will their lives change significantly when their first baby is born, but they'll likely have to put some of the things that they used to love on the back burner to cater to the baby they will love more.

But a Mortal Kombat enthusiast known in the gaming community as "Legi0n" was not going to let having a baby—let alone a baby born via C-section—stop her from competing in a local competition she'd been looking forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @mukbokyopo; The early internet
@mukbokyopo/TikTok; Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma/Getty Images

Gen Z TikToker Breaks Down In Tears After Learning What The Early Internet Was Like—And We Get It

Every decade had its problems, but there's no denying that there was a certain magic to the 1990s and early 2000s.

That includes the early internet days that Gen Xers and Millennials experienced before social media became the central focus of our screen usage.

Keep ReadingShow less