Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Reveals Infuriating Theory For Why Trump Reversed Course On Releasing The Epstein Files

'Shark Tank' Star Dragged After Whining About How Mamdani Hasn't Made Things 'Free' In NYC Yet

Kevin O'Leary; Zohran Mamdani
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary sarcastically lamented on Fox Business how he expected "free" buses, meals and lodging after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City—and was given a swift reality check.

By Alan HerreraNov 18, 2025
Billionaire former Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary was criticized after sarcastically lamenting during a Fox Business interview that he expected "free" buses, meals and lodging after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City—completely ignoring the fact that Mamdani isn't in office yet.

Mamdani won this month's election to become the next mayor of New York City, successfully weathering Islamophobic and racist attacks. The win marked a turning point in U.S. politics—Mamdani is a democratic socialist preparing to lead the global financial capital—and sent shockwaves around the world.

Mamdani has proposed no-cost childcare, free buses, freezing the rent, and building more affordable housing—all ideas that resonated with the average New Yorker. He will take office January 1, 2026, when Mayor Eric Adams steps down.

O'Leary told Fox Business he expects an "inflow" of people to move to New York now because of all of the "free" stuff allegedly on offer:

"I just back for the first time since the new mayor was elected and I was expecting a free ride from the airport. Didn't get it. I wanted a free dinner. Didn't get it. And I couldn't believe they charged me for my hotel."
"He promised me free everything. Hasn't delivered yet. I'm monitoring the situation. This is just wrong. You can't tell me it's okay to come on and tell me I'm getting everything for free and then don't deliver."
"What is he, a politician or something? ... I'm not kidding: I want free. That's what I'm getting out of him. Let's go." ...
"It's money for nothing and chicks for free but not for me, apparently."

O'Leary later shared the clip of his remarks to his followers on X, writing:

"I flew into New York expecting what the new mayor promised: free everything. Free ride? Nope. Free dinner? Nope. Free hotel? Definitely not."
"What is he, a politician or something? If you campaign on “money for nothing and chicks for free,” you’d think the busses would at least be comped. Great song. Terrible policy."

You can see O'Leary's post below.

Pretty funny coming from a guy who's testified before Congress in the past and definitely knows how the government works... so he should know Mamdani won't be in office until the new year.

O'Leary was mocked for his remark.


Looks like O'Leary should have spent less time on Shark Tank and more time in civics class.

