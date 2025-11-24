Skip to content

Ryan Lizza Reveals The Super NSFW 'Poem' His Ex Olivia Nuzzi Received From RFK Jr.—And Yiiiikes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down On Calling Trump A 'Fascist' After Bizarrely Chummy Meeting

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After a surprisingly cheery meeting at the White House with President Trump where Zohran Mamdani was asked by a reporter about calling him a "fascist," the NYC mayor-elect was again asked on Meet the Press if he believes Trump is a "fascist."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 24, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani doubled down in an interview with Meet the Press on his decision to call President Donald Trump a "fascist," saying he sticks by something he's already "said in the past."

During their meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, a reporter asked Mamdani about a bipartisan resolution passed in the House of Representatives condemning socialism, a move that coincided with the democratic socialist Mamdani's visit to Washington.

Mamdani stood firm, saying that while he acknowledges that he and Trump are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, "the place of agreement is the work that needs to be done to make New York City affordable." When the reporter asked Mamdani if he could "affirm that you think President Trump is a fascist," Trump cut in before Mamdani could answer.

Trump said:

"That's okay. You can just say yes. I don't mind. It's easier than explaining it."

Trump even gave Mamdani a pat on the arm, an oddball moment during the already bizarrely chummy meeting. Mamdani smiled and responded to the reporter with an emphatic "yes."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

During a sit-down with Meet the Press moderator Kristin Welker, Mamdani doubled down:

"That’s something that I’ve said in the past. I say it today. And I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment."
"And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordability crisis for New Yorkers.”

He added:

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe. And that's the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don't shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table, because I'm not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand."
"I'm coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers. And a few weeks ago, I was asked by a reporter three words to describe myself. I said, "New York City." And that's what animated that conversation. How do we deliver for the people of New York City?"

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People had thoughts.


At one point, Welker also asked Mamdani about Trump's prior threat that the National Guard would be deployed to New York City.

Mamdani would not disclose whether Trump offered any assurance about keeping federal forces out of the city. He did say, however, that he urged the president against deploying the National Guard, arguing that the city was managing public safety effectively.

Mamdani said he "made it very clear what we wanted to do was to deliver public safety and affordability, and the NYPD would be the ones to do so."

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Is Getting Roasted After Wearing A Strangely Un-Trump-Like Outfit Following His Mamdani Meeting

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning
TV & Movies

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning

A close up of MIllie Bobby Brown and another close up of Millie Bobby Brown holding a cat.
Celebrities

Fans Defend Millie Bobby Brown After People Rush To Judgment Because Her Baby Cried During Video Shoot

AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice
Trending

AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice

More from News/political-news

nurse in emergency room tending to elderly patient
alvaro gonzalez/Getty Images

Department Of Education No Longer Considers Nursing A 'Professional Degree' Thanks To 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The United States Department of Education, under the guidance of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Education, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, has officially excluded nursing in the revamped definition of “professional degree” programs.

The change was part of the implementation of Trump and the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tweet Claiming Mamdani Will Make NYC Schools Teach Arabic Numerals Sparks Predicatable MAGA Meltdown

MAGA fans are losing their minds online after an X account posted a rage bait tweet claiming that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will "require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals"—completely overlooking a key fact about the numbers we already use from day to day.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, will take office in January after winning November's election despite a wave of racist and Islamophobic attacks. His win has rocked the political establishment nationwide and sent shockwaves around the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Even MAGA Podcaster Joe Rogan Is Ripping Trump For Flip-Flopping On The Epstein Files Release

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan criticized the Trump administration's shaky narrative around the Epstein files and shared his disbelief over President Donald Trump's complete 180 on releasing the documents after spending months calling them a "hoax."

Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and had long rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who concluded earlier this year that no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months prior.

Keep ReadingShow less
A faceless woman sits in a bed, wearing only a white t-shirt.
Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

People Reveal The Subtle Signs That Someone's Cheating On You

Cheaters are gonna cheat.

Which is why we need to be on the lookout and prepared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jacob Elordi at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Fans Are Hilariously Losing It Over How Bad 'Frankenstein' Star Jacob Elordi's Handwriting Is

Euphoria’s most problematic heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, has many talents: being tall, his bathwater, looking tall, abs, towering over furniture, starring in prestige films, somehow surviving The Kissing Booth trilogy, and now—apparently—having the world’s cutest, wobbliest signature.

Yes, the internet managed to turn handwriting discourse into a cultural moment, and Elordi’s block-letter autograph has officially eclipsed every actual quote in The Academy’s new “Words of Wisdom” video.

Keep ReadingShow less