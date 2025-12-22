Homeowner Wows TikTok With The Quirky And Futuristic Features In Her 1970s Home

How bad is it that an unrenovated 1970s home, built at least 46 years ago, sounds more evolved than many of the current homes coming on the market at far higher prices?
That was a question that TikTokers found themselves haunted by when popular TikToker Victoria Paris gave a tour of her 1970s home that had not been renovated since it was built, and it's complete with many charming features that were highly innovative at the time and promised a bright, flying cars-type of future.
The problem is that many of the home's features would be incredibly beneficial now, if they were still being incorporated into homes.
An in-house intercom system:
For those who still love digital media, Paris's home includes an in-house intercom system that does not work anymore but which could be repaired. At the moment, the system looks like a radio built into the wall with a large speaker and a cassette deck, through which cassettes could be played for the entire house.
It also has the ability for residents to press a button and speak to anyone throughout the rest of the house, and though she doesn't mention it, most of these intercom systems used to have built-in radio, as well, that could be played.
An automatic light in the pantry:
We've all experienced the frustration of hopping back and forth, trying to get a sensor to "notice us" in a public bathroom when the lights suddenly turn off due to lack of motion. So it feels very convenient that this home includes a small, walk-in pantry that has a button in the doorframe that, when the door is opened, automatically turns the pantry's light on, and turns it back off when the door is shut.
Kitchen counter NuTone appliance system:
Built into Paris's counter top is a metal plate with two circular devices in it. This is part of the NuTone system, from which homeowners can purchase blenders, grinders, and other kitchen devices that plug directly into their kitchen counter instead of using an outlet, saving time, energy, and space.
Kitchen trash compactor:
Also included in the kitchen is space for not a trash can, but a trash compactor, which would help smash trash down for you, conserving considerable space each week when disposing and recycling.
Full-house vacuum system:
Also built into the home is a vacuum system. There are little plates on the wall that look like covered outlets, but instead of electrical outlets, they are vacuum hose outlets. Specific hoses can be purchased to be attached to these outlets, and everything that is cleaned up goes into a disposal system in the basement.
You can watch the video here:
Fellow TikTokers were left spiraling over how much more innovative this home was than current listings.
It's hard to believe how helpful so many of these features would be in homes now, and yet are not incorporated into most of them with updated details, like new kitchen appliance options and Bluetooth.
Perhaps there are far more expensive houses that still feature these details, but they'd certainly make every homeowner's life a little bit easier if they already in the original design.