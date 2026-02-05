Guy Has Epic Meltdown On Southwest Flight After Accusing Stranger Of Flirting With His Wife

A man had to be escorted off a Southwest flight before takeoff because he believed that the man who started talking to his wife was actually flirting with her.

He escalated the situation to the point that he had to be escorted off the flight by airline security, but not before causing yet another scene involving several onlookers who made it clear that he wasn't welcome on the plane.

A passenger in the row behind the man told him that no one wanted him to stay on the plane, saying:

"Everyone wants you off, dude."

This provoked the man to continue his tirade as he called the passenger out, remarking:

"You want to chime in, guys?"

"So if your wife’s over there talking to another dude, man, you’re just gonna sit there and take it like a little b*tch?"

"You feel like you can talk to me. Is that fair?"

Upon standing with the air marshal attempting to lead him down the aisle and off the plane, the man turned his attention to the two men behind the @mikeandbo TikTok account, demanding that they stop recording.

When one refused and made a joke about paying the man a dollar for a slice of pizza from the box he was holding, the man instead threatened to throw his food at him before proceeding to do so anyway.

After the man was escorted away, one of the videographers opened the box and offered the fries in the container to his surrounding passengers.

The video also appeared on Instagram, where people were quick to call the man out on his behavior.

It's unclear if the man's wife also had to get off the plane, since her de-boarding was not caught on film, and it's also unclear what might have happened with the man who was allegedly flirting with her.

As for the man in the video who had to be escorted off the plane, hopefully he will try to talk it out with his wife next time instead of changing their travel plans with his macho behavior.