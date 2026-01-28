Joe Rogan Shares Theory About Why Trump Is Actually Deploying ICE—And He Might Be Onto Something

Far-right podcaster Joe Rogan remarked on President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE agents around the country, saying the administration's immigration crackdown is being used as a distraction from the Epstein files scandal.
Indeed, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.
The Justice Department has released less than 1% of the Epstein files. The department acknowledged that it has released just 12,285 documents—totaling 125,575 pages—related to Epstein, even though federal law required the bulk of those records to be made public by December 19.
Before Christmas, the department said federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the FBI had identified more than one million additional Epstein-related documents that were not part of its initial review, warning that full compliance with the law could take “a few more weeks.”
Last month, Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, said they were weighing an inherent contempt lawsuit against Bondi in an effort to force a faster release of the records.
Of the files, Rogan, joined by fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad on Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, said:
“It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect. I mean they said they released them, but what did they release?”
Ahmad remarked that the files haven't been at the top of the headlines because of the administration's focus on immigration raids in Minnesota and the protests that have erupted since Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent (Good's fellow Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti would be killed by ICE agents just two days after Rogan's episode aired).
He said:
“With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out anything about it."
Rogan replied:
"I think some of that's on purpose."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Yeah... he might be on to something.
Rogan has a lot to answer for, regardless of where he stands on this issue.
Trump's Epstein connections were no secret before he won last year's election, and they were brought up countless times—yet Rogan still voted for him and endorsed him.
Emails between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff identify Trump as "the dog that hasn’t barked," revealing that Epstein's victims spent significant time with Trump. Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have dismissed the scandal as merely a "distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media."