Martha Stewart Shares Stern Text From 14-Year-Old Granddaughter Over Her Silence About ICE Killings

Joe Rogan Shares Theory About Why Trump Is Actually Deploying ICE—And He Might Be Onto Something

Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently opened up about President Trump's use of ICE around the country—and he thinks it's being used as a distraction.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 28, 2026
Far-right podcaster Joe Rogan remarked on President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE agents around the country, saying the administration's immigration crackdown is being used as a distraction from the Epstein files scandal.

Indeed, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

The Justice Department has released less than 1% of the Epstein files. The department acknowledged that it has released just 12,285 documents—totaling 125,575 pages—related to Epstein, even though federal law required the bulk of those records to be made public by December 19.

Before Christmas, the department said federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the FBI had identified more than one million additional Epstein-related documents that were not part of its initial review, warning that full compliance with the law could take “a few more weeks.”

Last month, Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, said they were weighing an inherent contempt lawsuit against Bondi in an effort to force a faster release of the records.

Of the files, Rogan, joined by fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad on Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, said:

“It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect. I mean they said they released them, but what did they release?”

Ahmad remarked that the files haven't been at the top of the headlines because of the administration's focus on immigration raids in Minnesota and the protests that have erupted since Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent (Good's fellow Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti would be killed by ICE agents just two days after Rogan's episode aired).

He said:

“With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out anything about it."

Rogan replied:

"I think some of that's on purpose."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.


Yeah... he might be on to something.


Rogan has a lot to answer for, regardless of where he stands on this issue.

Trump's Epstein connections were no secret before he won last year's election, and they were brought up countless times—yet Rogan still voted for him and endorsed him.

Emails between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff identify Trump as "the dog that hasn’t barked," revealing that Epstein's victims spent significant time with Trump. Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have dismissed the scandal as merely a "distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media."

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'
Amazon MGM Studios

Conservatives Are Melting Down Over 'He-Man' Movie Joke About Pronouns—And They Missed The Point Entirely

Conservatives have basically two cherished hobbies: caterwauling about trans people and missing the point of every joke. And with the release of the trailer for the new He-Man movie, they got to do both in one go!

Nicholas Galitzine stars as the titular super hero in the upcoming film adaptation Masters of the Universe, and given our times, it's only natural the film would make a joke about pronouns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Miller
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Katie Miller Gets Blunt History Lesson After Throwing Tantrum Over Basic Tenet Of American Democracy

Katie Miller, wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor, betrayed her ignorance of history and political science while trying to mock someone else on X.

Katie Waldman Miller, a bit player since Trump's first administration when she worked for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Vice President Mike Pence as a press secretary and who left the second Trump administration to work for Elon Musk, now hosts a podcast The Guardian called "an aggressively vibeless curriculum for the Maga mom."

Keep ReadingShow less
film clacker with popcorn
GR Stocks on Unsplash

Details People Saw In Movies That They Called BS On Because Of Their Job

Movies are designed to entertain us. As such, they often take creative license with reality.

After all, reality can be less than cinematic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene§
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Even MTG Is Demanding That MAGA Admit The Killing Of Alex Pretti Was Completely Unjustified

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against the MAGA movement that brought her to national prominence, this time calling on Republicans to condemn the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Madel
@CWMadel/X

Minnesota Republican Condemns His Party In Powerful Video Announcing He's Dropping Out Of Gubernatorial Race

In a post across his social media, one of the Republican frontrunners for governor of Minnesota announced he would be ending his campaign due to the GOP's actions in his state.

In an almost 11-minute video, trial attorney Chris Madel condemned the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in the wake of what he characterized as retaliatory actions by the Trump administration, Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota that resulted in the recent murders of two United States citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Keep ReadingShow less