Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom's Reaction To Trump's Claims About California Is Honestly All Of Us

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum
C-SPAN

President Trump used part of his rambling speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday to bash California and Governor Gavin Newsom—and when the camera panned to capture Newsom's reaction, it spoke volumes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after California Governor Gavin Newsom's reaction to his rambling speech at the World Economic Forum went viral.

Trump took an opportunity during his remarks to bash California and Newsom, describing the state as full of "career criminals" that are being expelled thanks to the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown.

While Trump claimed to have gotten "along so great" with Newsom in the past, he nonetheless chastised him for not working with the administration to bring down crime he suggested is augmented by the existence of sanctuary cities.

He said:

"We're going to help the people in California. We want to have no crime. I know Gavin was here."
"I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president ... we did help out a lot in Los Angeles during my term when they had some problems but we would do it. I will say this: if I were a Democrat governor, I would call up Trump and say, 'Come on in, make us look good.'"
"We're cutting crime down to nothing and we're taking people out, career criminals who are only going to do bad things and we're bringing them back to their countries. But when we've done it, it's been amazing and we have the capacity to do it at much greater levels."
"We're cutting illegal aliens off government benefits and I've directed that starting immediately there will be no more payments to sanctuary cities because they're really just sanctuaries for criminals. They're really protecting criminals and those are the ones we have to get out of the country." ...
"Despite that, we have the lowest crime numbers we've ever had in the history of the country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Newsom appeared very, very unimpressed.

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom C-SPAN

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom C-SPAN

He is all of us.


Newsom's reaction attracted attention as his official press office told reporters he was barred from a scheduled appearance at USA House, a privately run pavilion that operates alongside the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

While not part of the WEF’s official program, USA House has long been recognized by the U.S. government as its de facto headquarters during the forum, hosting American business, policy, and diplomatic events.

According to messages obtained by Politico, organizers told Newsom’s team that pressure from the Trump administration— specifically the U.S. Department of State—led to his removal. Newsom’s office told the Los Angeles Times that the decision was framed as a “venue decision” meant to avoid featuring “an elected U.S. official.”

Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins after Trump's speech, Newsom dismissed Trump’s address as “remarkably boring” and “remarkably insignificant."

Latest News

Russell T. Davies; Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry'
Celebrities

'Queer As Folk' Creator Gives 'Heated Rivalry' High Praise In Heartwarming Instagram Post—And He's Exactly Right

Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher Claims He Was Once Fired From A Gucci Campaign For Looking 'Too Fat' In A Speedo

Giorgia Meloni; Donald Trump
Political News

Italian Prime Minister's Sarcastic Remarks About Distancing Italy from The U.S. Resurface After Trump's NATO Gripe

Amy Poehler; Jennifer Lawrence
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Stunned After Amy Poehler Suggests She's Showing Subtle Sign Of Perimenopause At 35

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk; Ryanair jets
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

Ryanair is an Irish discount airline serving Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East that is similar to Spirit Airlines in the United States. True to the saying, "you get what you pay for," Ryanair offers no frills.

When the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary was asked in an interview on Irish radio program The Hard Shoulder about adding antenna for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites to his aircraft to provide flyers with Wi-Fi, O'Leary broke down the cost and declared it not economically advantageous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ted Cruz's Team Responds To Backlash After He's Spotted On Flight Out Of Texas As State Braces For Winter Storm

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz's team was forced to respond to criticisms after he was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—events that are reminding people of Cruz's now-infamous trip to Cancún.

Political strategist Shea Jordan Smith shared an image of Cruz taken on January 20 that shows him "on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front."

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked After Denying That Trump Confused Iceland With Greenland In Davos Speech

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was harshly criticized after she ignored video evidence and claimed that President Donald Trump had not confused Iceland with Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Trump "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times" during his speech before world and business leaders at the event in Davos, Switzerland, per NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman wearing black sweater holding hand with man wearing gray suit jacket on restaurant table
René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Describe The Moment They Knew They Were Dating A Complete Idiot

Relationship experts talk about the "honeymoon phase" of love as the period when people's blinders are on and all they see is the good in their partner.

They're riding a serotonin high.

Keep ReadingShow less