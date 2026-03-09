Skip to content

Alysa Liu Reveals That We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong—And Fans Are Stunned

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Met Offers Brilliant Response After Timothée Chalamet's Dismissive Comments About Opera And Ballet

Timothée Chalamet
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

After Chalamet quipped during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey that "no one cares" about opera and ballet, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City had an epic video response.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet had a conversation with Variety about shortening audience attention spans and the value of the arts, and it's earning them some bombastic side-eye.

McConaughey pointed out his concern about how stories are being told now, specifically that movies now seem to either fast-forward through the first act to get to the second, or they skip over act one altogether to get to the meat of the action, eliminating the world-building, character-building, and empathetic connections audiences create with these characters.

In the meantime, Chalamet discussed the kind of projects he was interested in participating in, pointing out that he would not want to get anywhere near a project in ballet or opera.

Chalamet explained:

"I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.'"
'All respect to the ballet and opera people out there."
"I just lost 14 cents in viewership."

You can watch the segment here:

Viewers were unsettled by Chalamet's uncultured take on the opera and the ballet.

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

@variety/Instagram

Soon after, various organizations and individuals began responding to Chalamet's dismissal of ballet and opera as valid art forms, including the Royal Ballet and Opera and Irish opera singer Seán Tester.

A favorite among the responses came from none other than the Met. In a 22-second video that spoke volumes, they highlighted the hard work that went into the stage production and design, in addition to the music and performances, of some of their recent shows.

In a text overlay, the Met wrote:

"All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there."

Then, in the caption, with a side-eye emoji, they wrote:

"This one's for you, Timothée Chalamet..."

You can watch the video here:

@metopera

This one’s for you, Timothée Chalamet… 👀 #opera #classicalmusic #theater #art #culture

Viewers applauded the Met for its response and ridiculed Chalamet for his comments.

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

A few TikTokers even invented "Chalamath" in the comments, confirming that his logic was just not adding up.

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

@metopera/TikTok

It's heartening to see people coming together to defend theater, opera, the ballet as valid art forms, in addition the movie theater domain that Chalamet prefers.

It seems that a French last name and great hair will only get you so far.

Latest News

Kristi Noem
Political News

People Can't Get Over This List Of Huge Movies That Cost Less To Make Than Kristi Noem's Bonkers DHS Ads

James Talarico
Political News

The Republican Party Tried To Shame James Talarico For Saying He Loves 'Trans Children'—And It Instantly Backfired

Emilia Van Der Beek (left) shared an emotional video tribute honoring her father, actor James Van Der Beek (right), on what would have been his 49th birthday.
Celebrities

James Van Der Beek's Young Daughter Shares Poignant Video About Dealing With Grief To Mark His Birthday

Nathan Martin winning the LA Marathon
News

Michigan High School Cross Country Coach Goes Viral After Winning LA Marathon By 0.01 Seconds In Historic Photo Finish

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
Brianna Bryson/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Disney/Pixar

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

The Wall Street Journal, part of a media conglomerate controlled by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, recently profiled Pete Docter of Pixar. The director of such hits as Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, Docter has served as the chief creative officer (CCO) at Pixar since 2018 and has won three Academy Awards for his directing.

In the article, Docter—who has emphasized how his Christian faith guides his decisions—stated:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kai Trump shopping
Kai Trump/YouTube

Trump's Granddaughter Sparks Backlash With Video About Dragging Secret Service With Her To Go Shopping

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, sparked backlash after she shared a tone-deaf vlog called "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon"—in which she goes shopping with her Secret Service detail.

Erewhon is an upscale grocery chain in the Greater Los Angeles area that has been compared to the early years of Whole Foods Market. It boasts 11 locations and prices are definitely out of reach for many Americans struggling out there in the middle of a nationwide affordability crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Santiago Peña
RT

Trump Dragged After Attempting Bizarre Tug-Of-War Handshake With Paraguay's President In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump is getting dragged online after attempting a bizarre tug-of-war handshake with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at the inaugural "Shield of the Americas" summit over the weekend

In a 16-second clip from the encounter, Trump is seen repeatedly tugging Peña’s hand during a handshake, while Peña maintains a steady grip and remains composed. The two briefly pull back and forth while smiling for cameras before releasing their hands and turning to a short conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vice President JD Vance
Home of the Brave on X

2024 Video Of JD Vance Warning About Kamala Harris Sending Young Americans 'To Fight In Stupid Wars' Resurfaces

In the wake of the Trump administration's Iran strikes, Vice President JD Vance is being called out for his warnings from 2024 that voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris would lead to the U.S. entering "stupid wars" and possibly even reinstituting the draft.

In response to a post from former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote criticizing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for not ruling out drafting Americans to fight in Trump's latest war, the X account "Home of the Brave," which amplifies critics of the Trump administration, shared a video of remarks Vance made during a 2024 Pennsylvania campaign event.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
@Jared_Poland/X

Someone Put The 'Veep' Closing Credits On Kristi Noem's Final Speech As DHS Secretary—And It's Too Good

On Thursday, March 5, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the Major Cities Conference.

Shortly after Trump publicly fired her on Truth Social, Noem took the podium to give her speech. CNN reported Noem learned she'd been fired before Thursday’s event began.

Keep ReadingShow less