Illinois Democrat Running For U.S. Congress Goes Viral With Genius Attack Ad—On Herself

Katherine Abughazaleh—pronounced /ah-buu-gə-ZAH-lay/—is a progressive Democratic candidate for Illinois' 9th congressional district, located to the northwest of Chicago. The seat had been held by retiring Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky since 1999.
Abughazaleh, known as Kat Abu online, is turning a familiar campaign tactic on its head by launching an attack ad against herself.
The ad uses popular voice actor Matt Mercer, known for his roles in animation, video games, and as the co-founder of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role where he acts as Dungeon Master for a group of other voice actors in a live-streamed campaign.
With the appropriate level of alarm for an attack ad, Mercer says:
"Kat Abughazaleh is the kind of radical Democrat Fox News warned you about."
"Kat believes you deserve universal health care, groceries, and housing. Where does she think we are? The richest country on Earth?"
In a nod to the Citizens United SCOTUS ruling that declared corporations "people," the ad continues:
"Kat isn't a millionaire. She doesn't take PAC money. She can't even afford health insurance herself. How can she possibly relate to normal, hardworking corporations like you and me?"
"And it gets worse. As a journalist, Kat's reporting helped lead to Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News. Is that who you want fighting extremists in Washington?"
As a senior video producer for Media Matters for America, Abughazaleh used to cover Fox News content with the tagline, "I watch Tucker Carlson so you don't have to."
The unique campaign ad goes on to state:
"Kat claims the Democratic Party should not bow down to Trump or his billionaire friends. Does she think strongly worded letters count as bowing?"
Abughazaleh has been critical of Democratic veterans in Congress for playing too nicely with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump instead of taking decisive action.
You can see her ad here:
The ad concludes with:
"Kat Abughazaleh represents a new generation of progressive Democrats working to redefine the party's future, and she plans to do it with her ferocious attack cat by her side. Is this who you want representing us?"
The end of the ad includes a photo of Kat with a ginger tabby cat.
The ad is resonating with people online who liked the humor and the use of Mercer.
The Illinois Democratic primary is on March 17.